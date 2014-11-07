Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 7, 2014 | 12:20pm EST

When Berlin was two

West Berliners walk in front of the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, July, 1963. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch

West Berliners walk in front of the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, July, 1963. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
West Berliners walk in front of the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, July, 1963. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch
Close
1 / 17
West Berliners walk in front of the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, August 30, 1961. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch

West Berliners walk in front of the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, August 30, 1961. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
West Berliners walk in front of the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, August 30, 1961. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch
Close
2 / 17
A tank of the U.S. Army takes a position near the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, August 30, 1961. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch

A tank of the U.S. Army takes a position near the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, August 30, 1961. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A tank of the U.S. Army takes a position near the Berlin Wall at the Allied checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, August 30, 1961. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch
Close
3 / 17
Picture shows Grunerstrasse street in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Picture shows Grunerstrasse street in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Picture shows Grunerstrasse street in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
4 / 17
A general view shows the Berlin wall at the Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, July , 1966. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch

A general view shows the Berlin wall at the Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, July , 1966. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A general view shows the Berlin wall at the Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, July , 1966. REUTERS/Norbert Bensch
Close
5 / 17
People look at the Brandenburg Gate from Pariser Platz in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People look at the Brandenburg Gate from Pariser Platz in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
People look at the Brandenburg Gate from Pariser Platz in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
6 / 17
Picture shows Unter den Linden street with Palast der Republik (R), the TV tower and the Berlin cathedral in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Picture shows Unter den Linden street with Palast der Republik (R), the TV tower and the Berlin cathedral in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Picture shows Unter den Linden street with Palast der Republik (R), the TV tower and the Berlin cathedral in East Berlin, August 1989. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
7 / 17
East German citizens climb the Berlin wall at the Brandeburg gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

East German citizens climb the Berlin wall at the Brandeburg gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
East German citizens climb the Berlin wall at the Brandeburg gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File
Close
8 / 17
West Germans applaud as East Berliners travel through Checkpoint Charlie and into West Germany, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/David Brauchli

West Germans applaud as East Berliners travel through Checkpoint Charlie and into West Germany, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/David Brauchli

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
West Germans applaud as East Berliners travel through Checkpoint Charlie and into West Germany, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/David Brauchli
Close
9 / 17
An East Berliner (C) embraces a West Berliner while an East German border guard looks on at the border checkpoint Invaliden Strasse after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

An East Berliner (C) embraces a West Berliner while an East German border guard looks on at the border checkpoint Invaliden Strasse after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
An East Berliner (C) embraces a West Berliner while an East German border guard looks on at the border checkpoint Invaliden Strasse after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 10, 1989. REUTERS/File
Close
10 / 17
An East German border soldier looks on as a man hammers a section of the Berlin Wall near the Allied Checkpoint Charlie, June 2, 1990. REUTERS/File

An East German border soldier looks on as a man hammers a section of the Berlin Wall near the Allied Checkpoint Charlie, June 2, 1990. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
An East German border soldier looks on as a man hammers a section of the Berlin Wall near the Allied Checkpoint Charlie, June 2, 1990. REUTERS/File
Close
11 / 17
East Germans drive into West Germany after crossing the former border checkpoint Rudolphstein in Bavaria on motorway A9, November 11, 1989. REUTERS/File

East Germans drive into West Germany after crossing the former border checkpoint Rudolphstein in Bavaria on motorway A9, November 11, 1989. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
East Germans drive into West Germany after crossing the former border checkpoint Rudolphstein in Bavaria on motorway A9, November 11, 1989. REUTERS/File
Close
12 / 17
East and West German citizens celebrate as they climb the Berlin wall at the Brandenburg gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

East and West German citizens celebrate as they climb the Berlin wall at the Brandenburg gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
East and West German citizens celebrate as they climb the Berlin wall at the Brandenburg gate after the opening of the East German border was announced, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
13 / 17
West Berliners welcome East Berliners who passed through the Berlin Wall border checkpoint Invalidenstrasse, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

West Berliners welcome East Berliners who passed through the Berlin Wall border checkpoint Invalidenstrasse, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
West Berliners welcome East Berliners who passed through the Berlin Wall border checkpoint Invalidenstrasse, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
14 / 17
Berliners take a hammer and chisel to a section of the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/File

Berliners take a hammer and chisel to a section of the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Berliners take a hammer and chisel to a section of the Berlin Wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate, November 9, 1989. REUTERS/File
Close
15 / 17
A young West German girl hammers the Berlin Wall, November 19, 1989. REUTERS/File

A young West German girl hammers the Berlin Wall, November 19, 1989. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A young West German girl hammers the Berlin Wall, November 19, 1989. REUTERS/File
Close
16 / 17
The first section of the Berlin Wall to be dismantled by East Germany is lifted by a crane near the Brandenburg Gate, December 22, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The first section of the Berlin Wall to be dismantled by East Germany is lifted by a crane near the Brandenburg Gate, December 22, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
The first section of the Berlin Wall to be dismantled by East Germany is lifted by a crane near the Brandenburg Gate, December 22, 1989. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
U.S. strikes in Syria

U.S. strikes in Syria

Next Slideshows

U.S. strikes in Syria

U.S. strikes in Syria

U.S.-led strikes hit the Khorasan group, Nusra Front and Islamic State targets.

Nov 07 2014
Clashes intensify in Aleppo

Clashes intensify in Aleppo

U.S. air strikes, barrel bombs and gun battles in Aleppo.

Nov 06 2014
Clashes in Brussels

Clashes in Brussels

Belgian police and protesters clash over austerity measures.

Nov 06 2014
Guy Fawkes Night

Guy Fawkes Night

Protesters around the world take part in the Million Mask March organized by Anonymous.

Nov 06 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast