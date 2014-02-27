Edition:
When in Rome...

<p>Britain's Prince Charles, wearing a traditional Saudi attire, attends the traditional Saudi dance, known as 'Arda', which was performed during Janadriya culture festival at Der'iya in Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/ Fayez Nureldine</p>

Britain's Prince Charles, wearing a traditional Saudi attire, attends the traditional Saudi dance, known as 'Arda', which was performed during Janadriya culture festival at Der'iya in Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/ Fayez Nureldine

<p>Pope Benedict XVI wears a traditional Mexican hat while being driven through a crowd before officiating mass in Silao March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Pope Benedict XVI wears a traditional Mexican hat while being driven through a crowd before officiating mass in Silao March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) listens to Vietnam's President Truong Tan Sang as they prepare for a group photo at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit Official Dinner in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mast Irham/Pool</p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) listens to Vietnam's President Truong Tan Sang as they prepare for a group photo at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit Official Dinner in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali October...more

<p>Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, watch some bull riding while wearing western clothing and cowboy hats in Calgary, Canada, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, watch some bull riding while wearing western clothing and cowboy hats in Calgary, Canada, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Thailand's Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva wears a hat made with condoms upon receiving it from the foundation for project AIDS in Bangkok November 25, 2010, ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Thailand's Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva wears a hat made with condoms upon receiving it from the foundation for project AIDS in Bangkok November 25, 2010, ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has his traditional native headdress placed on his head by elder Pete Standing Alone to become "Chief Speaker" at a Kainai Chieftainship ceremony on the Blood Indian reserve in Stand Off, Alberta, July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has his traditional native headdress placed on his head by elder Pete Standing Alone to become "Chief Speaker" at a Kainai Chieftainship ceremony on the Blood Indian reserve in Stand Off, Alberta, July 11, 2011....more

<p>Actor Gerard Depardieu wears a traditional Russian hat, also known as a Ushanka hat, during a welcoming ceremony at the airport in Grozny February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Rasul Yarichev</p>

Actor Gerard Depardieu wears a traditional Russian hat, also known as a Ushanka hat, during a welcoming ceremony at the airport in Grozny February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Rasul Yarichev

<p>Spain's Queen Sofia (L) touches a llama during her visit to Tiwanaku, a UNESCO world heritage site near La Paz city, Bolivia, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito</p>

Spain's Queen Sofia (L) touches a llama during her visit to Tiwanaku, a UNESCO world heritage site near La Paz city, Bolivia, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

<p>Bolivia's President Evo Morales wears a traditional headdress and wreath made of bread as he presides over a ceremony in the province of Chuquisaca, southern Bolivia, May 23, 2007. REUTERS/Noah Friedman-Presidency/Handout</p>

Bolivia's President Evo Morales wears a traditional headdress and wreath made of bread as he presides over a ceremony in the province of Chuquisaca, southern Bolivia, May 23, 2007. REUTERS/Noah Friedman-Presidency/Handout

<p>Leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit pose for a family photo wearing traditional Vietnamese clothes, known as the "ao dai", outside the National Convention Center in Hanoi November 19, 2006. REUTERS/Hoang Dinh Nam/Pool</p>

Leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit pose for a family photo wearing traditional Vietnamese clothes, known as the "ao dai", outside the National Convention Center in Hanoi November 19, 2006. REUTERS/Hoang Dinh...more

<p>Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, puts on a traditional Zulu hat during their visit to Freedom Square in Kliptown, Soweto, South Africa, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Joe/Pool</p>

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, puts on a traditional Zulu hat during their visit to Freedom Square in Kliptown, Soweto, South Africa, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Joe/Pool

<p>U.S. socialite Paris Hilton (R) attends a news conference in Dubai June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Mosab Omar</p>

U.S. socialite Paris Hilton (R) attends a news conference in Dubai June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Mosab Omar

<p>UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon in September 2012 in this UNHCR handout photo. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner/Handout</p>

UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie meets Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon in September 2012 in this UNHCR handout photo. REUTERS/UNHCR/Jason Tanner/Handout

<p>Actor Danny Trejo, wearing a hat with a Soviet emblem, listens during an interview in Moscow November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Burnyashev</p>

Actor Danny Trejo, wearing a hat with a Soviet emblem, listens during an interview in Moscow November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Burnyashev

<p>U.S. President George W. Bush wears a typical Peruvian poncho while walking to the group photo at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

U.S. President George W. Bush wears a typical Peruvian poncho while walking to the group photo at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>Tennis player Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L), wearing a Colombian Vueltiao hat, receives a gift from Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos after an exhibition tennis match against Rafael Nadal of Spain in Bogota March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez</p>

Tennis player Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L), wearing a Colombian Vueltiao hat, receives a gift from Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos after an exhibition tennis match against Rafael Nadal of Spain in Bogota March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel...more

<p>Prince William of Britain speaks during the opening of the new Supreme Court building in Wellington on the second day of a three day visit to New Zealand January 18, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Heydon/Pool</p>

Prince William of Britain speaks during the opening of the new Supreme Court building in Wellington on the second day of a three day visit to New Zealand January 18, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Heydon/Pool

<p>Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria wears a traditional Rajasthani costume during an event in Godavas village, India, October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Sunil Verma</p>

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria wears a traditional Rajasthani costume during an event in Godavas village, India, October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Sunil Verma

<p>Members of South Korean girl band Kara wear Vietnamese traditional conical hat "non" after they attended a news conference in Hanoi November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kham</p>

Members of South Korean girl band Kara wear Vietnamese traditional conical hat "non" after they attended a news conference in Hanoi November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kham

<p>Taiwan's main opposition Nationalist Party (KMT) presidential candidate Ma Ying-jeou greets supporters in a traditional aboriginal head dress during a meeting with Taiwan's aborigines in Linkou, Taipei County March 9, 2008. Ma was elected as the honorary leader of Taiwan's 13 aborigine tribes in the ceremony. REUTERS/Nicky Loh</p>

Taiwan's main opposition Nationalist Party (KMT) presidential candidate Ma Ying-jeou greets supporters in a traditional aboriginal head dress during a meeting with Taiwan's aborigines in Linkou, Taipei County March 9, 2008. Ma was elected as the...more

<p>Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro wears a hat with a bird on it during a campaign rally in the state of Vargas April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Venezuela's acting President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro wears a hat with a bird on it during a campaign rally in the state of Vargas April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez wears a headdress in the Guajira region in Venezuela, October 12, 2007. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez wears a headdress in the Guajira region in Venezuela, October 12, 2007. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

<p>A Brazilian Indian places an elaborate feather headdress on Pope John Paul II during a mass in Cuiaba, central Brazil, during his visit on October 16, 1991. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace</p>

A Brazilian Indian places an elaborate feather headdress on Pope John Paul II during a mass in Cuiaba, central Brazil, during his visit on October 16, 1991. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace

<p>Prince Albert II of Monaco (C) poses with swimmers dressed in Santa outfits during the traditional Christmas bath in Monaco December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Prince Albert II of Monaco (C) poses with swimmers dressed in Santa outfits during the traditional Christmas bath in Monaco December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, are given hockey jerseys during a visit to the Somba K'e Civic Plaza in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, are given hockey jerseys during a visit to the Somba K'e Civic Plaza in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

