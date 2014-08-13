Edition:
When lightning strikes

Lightning strikes during a summer storm in Monterrey, Mexico, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Lightning streaks across the sky as lava flows from a volcano in Eyjafjallajokul, Iceland, April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lighting strikes over a barn surrounded by a soybean crop in Donnellson, Iowa, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Lightning strikes near a ridge as a storm passes though Death Valley National Park in California just after sunset, July 21, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Lightning is seen above buildings during a storm in central Shanghai, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Lightning bolts strike around the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcanic chain near Osorno city in Chile, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Usher Brent Mole stands along a wall as lightning strikes across the sky during a storm delay during a game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets at Turner Field in Atlanta, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Lighting strikes over Saint Joseph cathedral during a storm in Hanoi, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Lightning strikes behind the Mandalay Bay and the Luxor hotel casinos as a thunderstorm passes through Las Vegas, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Volcanic lightning or a dirty thunderstorm is seen above Shinmoedake peak as it erupts, between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, in Japan, January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Minami-Nippon Shimbun

Lightning illuminates the sky offshore Beirut, October 29,2008. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Lightning strikes near the town of Searchlight, Nevada as the first storm of the season passes through the western deserts of the United States, June 8, 2006. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Lightnings strike over buildings during a thunderstorm in Berlin, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in central Bangkok, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Lightning strikes the CN Tower during a thunderstorm in Toronto, May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Lightning strikes over Bangkok, May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An armored vehicle from the Centurion Company, 2-1 Infantry Battalion, 5/2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team is framed by a bolt of lightning during a storm at Combat Outpost Terminator in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, April 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Lightning illuminates the sky during a thunderstorm over the Swiss Federal Palace in Bern, Switzerland, July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

A sunflower field is seen in stormy weather near Donzere, southern France, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Lightning strikes as Mount Merapi volcano erupts spewing out towering clouds of hot gas and debris, as seen from Ketep village in Magelang, Indonesia's Central Java province, November 6, 2010. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Lightning strikes in Poyang county in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

Lightning is seen above buildings during a storm in central Shanghai, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Lightning is seen during a storm under the Memorial Center in Potocari the night before a mass burial, near Srebrenica, Bosnia, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Lightning flashes around the ash plume above the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcano chain near Entrelagos, Chile, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in Belgrade, June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

