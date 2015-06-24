Edition:
When lightning strikes

A lightening strikes the sky above the Jefferson Memorial after a severe storm in Washington, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Lightning strikes over buildings during heavy rainfall in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, China, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Lightning streaks across the sky as lava flows from a volcano in Eyjafjallajokul, Iceland, April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2011
Lighting strikes over a barn surrounded by a soybean crop in Donnellson, Iowa, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2012
Lightning is seen above buildings during a storm in central Shanghai, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, August 15, 2012
Lightning strikes near a ridge as a storm passes though Death Valley National Park in California just after sunset, July 21, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2009
Lightning bolts strike around the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcanic chain near Osorno city in Chile, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2011
Usher Brent Mole stands along a wall as lightning strikes across the sky during a storm delay during a game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets at Turner Field in Atlanta, June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2011
Lighting strikes over Saint Joseph cathedral during a storm in Hanoi, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2012
Lightning strikes behind the Mandalay Bay and the Luxor hotel casinos as a thunderstorm passes through Las Vegas, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2011
Volcanic lightning or a dirty thunderstorm is seen above Shinmoedake peak as it erupts, between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, in Japan, January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Minami-Nippon Shimbun

Reuters / Friday, January 28, 2011
Lightning illuminates the sky offshore Beirut, October 29,2008. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 29, 2008
Lightnings strike over buildings during a thunderstorm in Berlin, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2012
Lightning flashes around the ash plume above the Puyehue-Cordon Caulle volcano chain near Entrelagos, Chile, June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Gutierrez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2011
Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in central Bangkok, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2012
Lightning is seen during a storm under the Memorial Center in Potocari the night before a mass burial, near Srebrenica, Bosnia, July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2012
Lightning strikes the CN Tower during a thunderstorm in Toronto, May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2011
Lightning strikes over Bangkok, May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, May 24, 2010
Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in Belgrade, June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2011
An armored vehicle from the Centurion Company, 2-1 Infantry Battalion, 5/2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team is framed by a bolt of lightning during a storm at Combat Outpost Terminator in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, April 19, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2010
Lightning illuminates the sky during a thunderstorm over the Swiss Federal Palace in Bern, Switzerland, July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2009
A sunflower field is seen in stormy weather near Donzere, southern France, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2011
Lightning strikes as Mount Merapi volcano erupts spewing out towering clouds of hot gas and debris, as seen from Ketep village in Magelang, Indonesia's Central Java province, November 6, 2010. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Saturday, November 06, 2010
Lightning strikes in Poyang county in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, July 20, 2010
