Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 27, 2014 | 10:36am EDT

When models fall

A model falls while presenting a creation at China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A model falls while presenting a creation at China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, October 27, 2014
A model falls while presenting a creation at China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
1 / 24
A model falls as she displays a creation as part of Mila Schon Spring/Summer 2010 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model falls as she displays a creation as part of Mila Schon Spring/Summer 2010 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, October 27, 2014
A model falls as she displays a creation as part of Mila Schon Spring/Summer 2010 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
2 / 24
A model nearly falls as she presents a creation at China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A model nearly falls as she presents a creation at China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, October 27, 2014
A model nearly falls as she presents a creation at China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
3 / 24
A model falls as she presents a creation from designer Miguel Palacio's Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A model falls as she presents a creation from designer Miguel Palacio's Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Monday, October 27, 2014
A model falls as she presents a creation from designer Miguel Palacio's Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
4 / 24
A model falls while presenting a creation at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A model falls while presenting a creation at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, October 27, 2014
A model falls while presenting a creation at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
5 / 24
A model is helped by a spectator after she fell while presenting a creation by Georgian designer Irakli Nasidze during Georgian Fashion Week in Tbilisi, Georgia, March 26, 2010. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A model is helped by a spectator after she fell while presenting a creation by Georgian designer Irakli Nasidze during Georgian Fashion Week in Tbilisi, Georgia, March 26, 2010. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, October 27, 2014
A model is helped by a spectator after she fell while presenting a creation by Georgian designer Irakli Nasidze during Georgian Fashion Week in Tbilisi, Georgia, March 26, 2010. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
6 / 24
A model falls while presenting a creation from Mexican designer Alberto Rodriguez's spring/summer 2010 collection during a fashion show in Mexico City, October 19, 2009. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

A model falls while presenting a creation from Mexican designer Alberto Rodriguez's spring/summer 2010 collection during a fashion show in Mexico City, October 19, 2009. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Monday, October 27, 2014
A model falls while presenting a creation from Mexican designer Alberto Rodriguez's spring/summer 2010 collection during a fashion show in Mexico City, October 19, 2009. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Close
7 / 24
A model stumbles while presenting a creation by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 collection for French fashion house Dior in Shanghai, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A model stumbles while presenting a creation by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 collection for French fashion house Dior in Shanghai, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 27, 2014
A model stumbles while presenting a creation by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 collection for French fashion house Dior in Shanghai, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 24
A model trips on the runway during Sass & Bide's Spring Collections 2007 fashion show in New York, September 9, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A model trips on the runway during Sass & Bide's Spring Collections 2007 fashion show in New York, September 9, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, October 27, 2014
A model trips on the runway during Sass & Bide's Spring Collections 2007 fashion show in New York, September 9, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 24
A model slips on her gown and falls to the catwalk at the end of Italian designer Donatella Versace's Autumn-Winter 2002-2003 Haute Couture collection in Paris, July 8, 2002. REUTERS/John Schults

A model slips on her gown and falls to the catwalk at the end of Italian designer Donatella Versace's Autumn-Winter 2002-2003 Haute Couture collection in Paris, July 8, 2002. REUTERS/John Schults

Monday, October 27, 2014
A model slips on her gown and falls to the catwalk at the end of Italian designer Donatella Versace's Autumn-Winter 2002-2003 Haute Couture collection in Paris, July 8, 2002. REUTERS/John Schults
Close
10 / 24
A model for designer Oscar de la Renta takes a tumble onto the runway during the presentation of the Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2004 Collection in New York, February 9, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A model for designer Oscar de la Renta takes a tumble onto the runway during the presentation of the Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2004 Collection in New York, February 9, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, October 27, 2014
A model for designer Oscar de la Renta takes a tumble onto the runway during the presentation of the Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2004 Collection in New York, February 9, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 24
Spanish model Laura Sanchez kneels on the floor after stumbling during a Vitorio & Luccino fashion show in Madrid, September 6, 2000. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Spanish model Laura Sanchez kneels on the floor after stumbling during a Vitorio & Luccino fashion show in Madrid, September 6, 2000. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Monday, October 27, 2014
Spanish model Laura Sanchez kneels on the floor after stumbling during a Vitorio & Luccino fashion show in Madrid, September 6, 2000. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Close
12 / 24
A model falls during Prada's Spring/Summer 2009 women's collection at Milan Fashion Week, September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model falls during Prada's Spring/Summer 2009 women's collection at Milan Fashion Week, September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, October 27, 2014
A model falls during Prada's Spring/Summer 2009 women's collection at Milan Fashion Week, September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
13 / 24
A model falls as she presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model falls as she presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, October 27, 2014
A model falls as she presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
14 / 24
A model falls while presenting a creation by fashion designer Miguel Vieira as part of his Autumn/winter 2012 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A model falls while presenting a creation by fashion designer Miguel Vieira as part of his Autumn/winter 2012 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Monday, October 27, 2014
A model falls while presenting a creation by fashion designer Miguel Vieira as part of his Autumn/winter 2012 fashion collection during Lisbon Fashion Week, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
15 / 24
A model slips and falls while presenting a creation from the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model slips and falls while presenting a creation from the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, October 27, 2014
A model slips and falls while presenting a creation from the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
16 / 24
A model falls down while presenting a creation from Cavalera's collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Winter 2011 in Sao Paulo, February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A model falls down while presenting a creation from Cavalera's collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Winter 2011 in Sao Paulo, February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Monday, October 27, 2014
A model falls down while presenting a creation from Cavalera's collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Winter 2011 in Sao Paulo, February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
17 / 24
A model falls as she presents a creation from Peter Som Spring/Summer 2009 collection at New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

A model falls as she presents a creation from Peter Som Spring/Summer 2009 collection at New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, October 27, 2014
A model falls as she presents a creation from Peter Som Spring/Summer 2009 collection at New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Close
18 / 24
A model falls while presenting a creation for Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and Taiwan Shin Chien University Graduates Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A model falls while presenting a creation for Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and Taiwan Shin Chien University Graduates Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, October 27, 2014
A model falls while presenting a creation for Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology and Taiwan Shin Chien University Graduates Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
19 / 24
A model falls while presenting a creation for the Seventh Hosa Cup China Swimwear Design Contest during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A model falls while presenting a creation for the Seventh Hosa Cup China Swimwear Design Contest during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, October 27, 2014
A model falls while presenting a creation for the Seventh Hosa Cup China Swimwear Design Contest during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
20 / 24
A model falls during the Zac Posen 2008/2009 fall collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Marko Georgiev

A model falls during the Zac Posen 2008/2009 fall collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Marko Georgiev

Monday, October 27, 2014
A model falls during the Zac Posen 2008/2009 fall collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Marko Georgiev
Close
21 / 24
A model falls as she wears a creation by designer Amanda Wakeley at her autumn/winter 2006 show during London Fashion Week in London, February 14, 2006. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

A model falls as she wears a creation by designer Amanda Wakeley at her autumn/winter 2006 show during London Fashion Week in London, February 14, 2006. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Monday, October 27, 2014
A model falls as she wears a creation by designer Amanda Wakeley at her autumn/winter 2006 show during London Fashion Week in London, February 14, 2006. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
Close
22 / 24
A model falls down during the fashion show trademark Forum, summer collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, July 14, 2006. REUTERS/Caetano Barreira

A model falls down during the fashion show trademark Forum, summer collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, July 14, 2006. REUTERS/Caetano Barreira

Monday, October 27, 2014
A model falls down during the fashion show trademark Forum, summer collection during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, July 14, 2006. REUTERS/Caetano Barreira
Close
23 / 24
A model falls as she displays a creation as part of Versace Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model falls as she displays a creation as part of Versace Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, October 27, 2014
A model falls as she displays a creation as part of Versace Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
THE WYLD ballet

THE WYLD ballet

Next Slideshows

THE WYLD ballet

THE WYLD ballet

Choreographers and dancers from the world's largest ballet company perform a $13.5 million stage spectacle in Germany.

Oct 23 2014
Celebrity portraits

Celebrity portraits

Up close and personal with famous faces.

Oct 23 2014
The fashion of Oscar de la Renta

The fashion of Oscar de la Renta

Fashion moments from Oscar de la Renta.

Oct 20 2014
Shanghai Fashion Week

Shanghai Fashion Week

Collection highlights from Shanghai Fashion Week.

Oct 20 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast