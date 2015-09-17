When politicians fight

Lawmaker Kim Sun-dong (C) of the Democratic Labour Party struggles with security guards after he detonated a tear gas canister towards the chairman's seat, to try to stop the ruling Grand National Party's move to ratify a bill on a free trade...more

Lawmaker Kim Sun-dong (C) of the Democratic Labour Party struggles with security guards after he detonated a tear gas canister towards the chairman's seat, to try to stop the ruling Grand National Party's move to ratify a bill on a free trade agreement with the U.S., at the National Assembly in Seoul, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

