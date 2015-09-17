Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 17, 2015 | 7:50am EDT

When politicians fight

Japanese opposition lawmakers crowd around Masahisa Sato (2nd L), deputation chairman of the upper house special committee on security, at the parliament in Tokyo, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japanese opposition lawmakers crowd around Masahisa Sato (2nd L), deputation chairman of the upper house special committee on security, at the parliament in Tokyo, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Japanese opposition lawmakers crowd around Masahisa Sato (2nd L), deputation chairman of the upper house special committee on security, at the parliament in Tokyo, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
1 / 22
Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine, April 8, 2014 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine, April 8, 2014 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, April 08, 2014
Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine, April 8, 2014 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
2 / 22
Members of parliament from the ruling Justice and Development Party (R) and the main opposition Republican People's Party (L) scuffle during a debate at a parliamentary session in Ankara, Turkey, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of parliament from the ruling Justice and Development Party (R) and the main opposition Republican People's Party (L) scuffle during a debate at a parliamentary session in Ankara, Turkey, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2014
Members of parliament from the ruling Justice and Development Party (R) and the main opposition Republican People's Party (L) scuffle during a debate at a parliamentary session in Ankara, Turkey, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 22
A deputy from the pro-presidential Party of the Regions (bottom) clashes with an opposition deputy and his colleagues, who attempt to disrupt a parliament session while demanding Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich deliver his address in person in Kiev, June 6, 2013. REUTERS

A deputy from the pro-presidential Party of the Regions (bottom) clashes with an opposition deputy and his colleagues, who attempt to disrupt a parliament session while demanding Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich deliver his address in person in...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2013
A deputy from the pro-presidential Party of the Regions (bottom) clashes with an opposition deputy and his colleagues, who attempt to disrupt a parliament session while demanding Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich deliver his address in person in Kiev, June 6, 2013. REUTERS
Close
4 / 22
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a cloud-shaped cushion at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, February 27, 2013. The sign reads "No more nonsense. Set up universal retirement protection scheme now." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a cloud-shaped cushion at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, February...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2013
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a cloud-shaped cushion at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, February 27, 2013. The sign reads "No more nonsense. Set up universal retirement protection scheme now." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
5 / 22
Members of parliament scuffle with colleagues who were elected from their party but later refused to join a faction, at the first session of newly-elected Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko

Members of parliament scuffle with colleagues who were elected from their party but later refused to join a faction, at the first session of newly-elected Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2012
Members of parliament scuffle with colleagues who were elected from their party but later refused to join a faction, at the first session of newly-elected Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko
Close
6 / 22
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung (3rd R), also known as "Long Hair," is blocked by security guards as he tries to approach Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying (L) inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, December 10, 2012. At right is Legislative Council Chairman Jasper Tsang. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung (3rd R), also known as "Long Hair," is blocked by security guards as he tries to approach Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying (L) inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, December 10, 2012. At right is...more

Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2012
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung (3rd R), also known as "Long Hair," is blocked by security guards as he tries to approach Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying (L) inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, December 10, 2012. At right is Legislative Council Chairman Jasper Tsang. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
7 / 22
A deputy, Oleg Lyashko (L), douses vice-speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Adam Martynyuk, with tea during an extraordinary session of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, July 30, 2012. REUTERS

A deputy, Oleg Lyashko (L), douses vice-speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Adam Martynyuk, with tea during an extraordinary session of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, July 30, 2012. REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2012
A deputy, Oleg Lyashko (L), douses vice-speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Adam Martynyuk, with tea during an extraordinary session of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, July 30, 2012. REUTERS
Close
8 / 22
Turkey's ruling AK Party lawmaker Muhittin Aksak (R) and main opposition Republican People's Party lawmaker Mahmut Tanal scuffle during a debate at the parliament in Ankara, February 8, 2012. REUTERS

Turkey's ruling AK Party lawmaker Muhittin Aksak (R) and main opposition Republican People's Party lawmaker Mahmut Tanal scuffle during a debate at the parliament in Ankara, February 8, 2012. REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2012
Turkey's ruling AK Party lawmaker Muhittin Aksak (R) and main opposition Republican People's Party lawmaker Mahmut Tanal scuffle during a debate at the parliament in Ankara, February 8, 2012. REUTERS
Close
9 / 22
Lawmaker Kim Sun-dong (C) of the Democratic Labour Party struggles with security guards after he detonated a tear gas canister towards the chairman's seat, to try to stop the ruling Grand National Party's move to ratify a bill on a free trade agreement with the U.S., at the National Assembly in Seoul, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Lawmaker Kim Sun-dong (C) of the Democratic Labour Party struggles with security guards after he detonated a tear gas canister towards the chairman's seat, to try to stop the ruling Grand National Party's move to ratify a bill on a free trade...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2011
Lawmaker Kim Sun-dong (C) of the Democratic Labour Party struggles with security guards after he detonated a tear gas canister towards the chairman's seat, to try to stop the ruling Grand National Party's move to ratify a bill on a free trade agreement with the U.S., at the National Assembly in Seoul, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Close
10 / 22
Legislator Lin Hung-chih (L) from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) scuffles with legislator Chiu Chih-wei from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Legislator Lin Hung-chih (L) from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) scuffles with legislator Chiu Chih-wei from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2013
Legislator Lin Hung-chih (L) from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) scuffles with legislator Chiu Chih-wei from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
11 / 22
Claudio Barbato (L), a member of the opposition FLI party, fights with Fabio Ranieri (R) from the Northern League in Parliament in Rome, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ansa/Giuseppe Lami

Claudio Barbato (L), a member of the opposition FLI party, fights with Fabio Ranieri (R) from the Northern League in Parliament in Rome, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ansa/Giuseppe Lami

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2011
Claudio Barbato (L), a member of the opposition FLI party, fights with Fabio Ranieri (R) from the Northern League in Parliament in Rome, October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ansa/Giuseppe Lami
Close
12 / 22
Vice speaker of the Ukrainian Vekhovnaya Rada, Adam Martynyuk (R), scuffles with deputy Oleg Lyashko during a session in the chamber of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Bondarenko

Vice speaker of the Ukrainian Vekhovnaya Rada, Adam Martynyuk (R), scuffles with deputy Oleg Lyashko during a session in the chamber of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Bondarenko

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2011
Vice speaker of the Ukrainian Vekhovnaya Rada, Adam Martynyuk (R), scuffles with deputy Oleg Lyashko during a session in the chamber of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Tatyana Bondarenko
Close
13 / 22
Lawmakers of opposition parties help their fellow lawmaker (top) who tries to escape as they scuffle with lawmakers of the ruling Grand National Party (GNP) at the National Assembly plenary session hall in Seoul, December 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Lawmakers of opposition parties help their fellow lawmaker (top) who tries to escape as they scuffle with lawmakers of the ruling Grand National Party (GNP) at the National Assembly plenary session hall in Seoul, December 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jo...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 08, 2010
Lawmakers of opposition parties help their fellow lawmaker (top) who tries to escape as they scuffle with lawmakers of the ruling Grand National Party (GNP) at the National Assembly plenary session hall in Seoul, December 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Close
14 / 22
Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators scuffle with ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators (top) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators scuffle with ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators (top) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2010
Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators scuffle with ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators (top) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Close
15 / 22
Lee Yoon-sung (C), vice speaker of the National Assembly and a lawmaker of the ruling Grand National Party, is surrounded by security guards as he passes new bills at the National Assembly main chamber in Seoul, July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Lee Yoon-sung (C), vice speaker of the National Assembly and a lawmaker of the ruling Grand National Party, is surrounded by security guards as he passes new bills at the National Assembly main chamber in Seoul, July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2009
Lee Yoon-sung (C), vice speaker of the National Assembly and a lawmaker of the ruling Grand National Party, is surrounded by security guards as he passes new bills at the National Assembly main chamber in Seoul, July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Close
16 / 22
Bolivian opposition congressman Fernando Rodriguez battles with an unidentified indigenous deputy of President Evo Morales' party during a congress session in La Paz, April 9, 2009. REUTERS/David Mercado

Bolivian opposition congressman Fernando Rodriguez battles with an unidentified indigenous deputy of President Evo Morales' party during a congress session in La Paz, April 9, 2009. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2009
Bolivian opposition congressman Fernando Rodriguez battles with an unidentified indigenous deputy of President Evo Morales' party during a congress session in La Paz, April 9, 2009. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
17 / 22
Deputies scuffle during a session in the chamber of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Deputies scuffle during a session in the chamber of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2010
Deputies scuffle during a session in the chamber of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
18 / 22
Members (R) of the opposition parties scuffle with parliament security guards at the National Assembly in Seoul, January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Members (R) of the opposition parties scuffle with parliament security guards at the National Assembly in Seoul, January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2009
Members (R) of the opposition parties scuffle with parliament security guards at the National Assembly in Seoul, January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Close
19 / 22
Parliament security guards fall during a scuffle with members of the main opposition Democratic Party at the National Assembly in Seoul, January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Parliament security guards fall during a scuffle with members of the main opposition Democratic Party at the National Assembly in Seoul, January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2009
Parliament security guards fall during a scuffle with members of the main opposition Democratic Party at the National Assembly in Seoul, January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Close
20 / 22
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) MP Idris Sami Tandogdu (R) and an unidentified CHP MP (rear R) hit Turkey's ruling Ak Party MP Alim Tunc (2nd L) as others try to stop the fight during a debate in the Turkish parliament in Ankara, May 28, 2007. REUTERS/Anatolian/Nuri Kaynar

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) MP Idris Sami Tandogdu (R) and an unidentified CHP MP (rear R) hit Turkey's ruling Ak Party MP Alim Tunc (2nd L) as others try to stop the fight during a debate in the Turkish parliament in...more

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2007
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) MP Idris Sami Tandogdu (R) and an unidentified CHP MP (rear R) hit Turkey's ruling Ak Party MP Alim Tunc (2nd L) as others try to stop the fight during a debate in the Turkish parliament in Ankara, May 28, 2007. REUTERS/Anatolian/Nuri Kaynar
Close
21 / 22
Reformist and conservative MPs scuffle in the Iranian parliament after supreme clerical leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered deputies to drop plans to ease strict press restrictions, August 6, 2000. REUTERS/File

Reformist and conservative MPs scuffle in the Iranian parliament after supreme clerical leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered deputies to drop plans to ease strict press restrictions, August 6, 2000. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Reformist and conservative MPs scuffle in the Iranian parliament after supreme clerical leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered deputies to drop plans to ease strict press restrictions, August 6, 2000. REUTERS/File
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Drag queens of Tel Aviv

Drag queens of Tel Aviv

Next Slideshows

Drag queens of Tel Aviv

Drag queens of Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv's drag queens pose with family members.

Sep 16 2015
Cuba's Catholic renaissance

Cuba's Catholic renaissance

Catholicism is flourishing again in Cuba, gradually expanding its influence after suffering decades of repression.

Sep 16 2015
Houses on the edge

Houses on the edge

Houses teetering on the brink after being buffeted by natural disasters from typhoons to landslides.

Sep 15 2015
Vintage racing

Vintage racing

The Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in south England attracts thousands dressed in period costume who watch motor racing in vehicles from the...

Sep 11 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast