When politicians fight

Photographer
Sumaya Hisham
Location
CAPE TOWN, South Africa
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Security officials remove members of the Economic Freedom Fighters during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Photographer
Tyrone Siu
Location
HONG KONG, China
Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015

Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws an object at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang (not pictured) to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Photographer
Sumaya Hisham
Location
CAPE TOWN, South Africa
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Security officials remove members of the Economic Freedom Fighters during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Photographer
Stringer Turkey
Location
ANKARA, Turkey
Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015

Lawmakers from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and ruling AK Party (R) scuffle during a debate on a legislation to boost police powers, at the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Mike Hutchings
Location
CAPE TOWN, South Africa
Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016

A man throws a fire extinguisher at parliamentary security behind a closed door after members of Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were evicted from Parliament during President Jacob Zuma's question and answer session in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Photographer
Noor Khamis
Location
Nairobi, Kenya
Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2014

A nominated Member of Parliament Isaac Mwaura is ejected as he protests during the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Delegates Convention to elect new party national office bearers in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Photographer
Valentyn Ogirenko
Location
Kiev, Ukraine
Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016

Rada deputy Oleg Barna removes Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk from the tribune, after presenting him a bouquet of roses, during the parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Photographer
Stringer Turkey
Location
ANKARA, Turkey
Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2014

Member of parliament from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Ali Ihsan Kokturk's nose bleeds as MPs from the ruling AK Party (AKP) and CHP scuffle during a debate on a draft law which will give the government tighter control over the appointment of judges and prosecutors, at a parliamentary session in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Mike Hutchings
Location
CAPE TOWN, South Africa
Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016

Members of Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) flee teargas as they are evicted from Parliament during President Jacob Zuma's question and answer session in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Photographer
Valentyn Ogirenko
Location
Kiev, Ukraine
Reuters / Tuesday, April 08, 2014

Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Photographer
Tyrone Siu
Location
HONG KONG, China
Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2013

Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a cloud-shaped cushion at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. The sign reads "No more nonsense. Set up universal retirement protection scheme now." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Photographer
POOL New
Location
Kiev, Ukraine
Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Members of parliament scuffle with colleagues who were elected from their party but later refused to join a faction, at the first session of newly-elected Ukrainian parliament in Kiev. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko

Photographer
Bobby Yip
Location
HONG KONG, China
Reuters / Monday, December 10, 2012

Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung (3rd R), also known as "Long Hair," is blocked by security guards as he tries to approach Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying (L) inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. At right is Legislative Council Chairman Jasper Tsang. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2012

A deputy, Oleg Lyashko (L), douses vice-speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Adam Martynyuk, with tea during an extraordinary session of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev. REUTERS

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
ANKARA, Turkey
Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2012

Turkey's ruling AK Party lawmaker Muhittin Aksak (R) and main opposition Republican People's Party lawmaker Mahmut Tanal scuffle during a debate at the parliament in Ankara. REUTERS

Photographer
Jo Yong hak
Location
SEOUL, South Korea
Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2011

Lawmaker Kim Sun-dong (C) of the Democratic Labour Party struggles with security guards after he detonated a tear gas canister towards the chairman's seat, to try to stop the ruling Grand National Party's move to ratify a bill on a free trade agreement with the U.S., at the National Assembly in Seoul. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Photographer
Pichi Chuang
Location
TAIPEI, Taiwan
Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2013

Legislator Lin Hung-chih (L) from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) scuffles with legislator Chiu Chih-wei from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Photographer
Stringer Russia
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2011

Vice speaker of the Ukrainian Vekhovnaya Rada, Adam Martynyuk (R), scuffles with deputy Oleg Lyashko during a session in the chamber of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev. REUTERS/Tatyana Bondarenko

Photographer
Jo Yong hak
Location
SEOUL, South Korea
Reuters / Wednesday, December 08, 2010

Lawmakers of opposition parties help their fellow lawmaker (top) who tries to escape as they scuffle with lawmakers of the ruling Grand National Party (GNP) at the National Assembly plenary session hall in Seoul. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Photographer
Nicky Loh
Location
TAIPEI, Taiwan
Reuters / Thursday, July 08, 2010

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators scuffle with ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators (top) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Photographer
David Mercado
Location
LA PAZ, Bolivia
Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2009

Bolivian opposition congressman Fernando Rodriguez battles with an unidentified indigenous deputy of President Evo Morales' party during a congress session in La Paz. REUTERS/David Mercado

Photographer
Jo Yong hak
Location
SEOUL, South Korea
Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2009

Lee Yoon-sung (C), vice speaker of the National Assembly and a lawmaker of the ruling Grand National Party, is surrounded by security guards as he passes new bills at the National Assembly main chamber in Seoul. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Photographer
Jo Yong hak
Location
SEOUL, South Korea
Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2009

Members (R) of the opposition parties scuffle with parliament security guards at the National Assembly in Seoul. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Photographer
Jo Yong hak
Location
SEOUL, South Korea
Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2009

Parliament security guards fall during a scuffle with members of the main opposition Democratic Party at the National Assembly in Seoul REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

