Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 2, 2016 | 11:05am EDT

When the fog rolls in

Fog covers the top of the Eiffel Tower as rainy weather continues in Paris, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Fog covers the top of the Eiffel Tower as rainy weather continues in Paris, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Fog covers the top of the Eiffel Tower as rainy weather continues in Paris, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
1 / 20
Vehicles drive along the scenic Ou Kaapse Weg as seasonal fog covers the city in Cape Town, South Africa, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Vehicles drive along the scenic Ou Kaapse Weg as seasonal fog covers the city in Cape Town, South Africa, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
Vehicles drive along the scenic Ou Kaapse Weg as seasonal fog covers the city in Cape Town, South Africa, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
2 / 20
The 170-metre (558-feet) tall Juche Tower is reflected in Taedong River as morning fog blankets Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The 170-metre (558-feet) tall Juche Tower is reflected in Taedong River as morning fog blankets Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
The 170-metre (558-feet) tall Juche Tower is reflected in Taedong River as morning fog blankets Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
3 / 20
Kashmiri women carry baskets on their heads as they walk along the road amid dense fog on a cold morning in Srinagar, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri women carry baskets on their heads as they walk along the road amid dense fog on a cold morning in Srinagar, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Kashmiri women carry baskets on their heads as they walk along the road amid dense fog on a cold morning in Srinagar, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
4 / 20
Fog shrouds Crystal Palace as a woman plays with her dog in London, Britain November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Fog shrouds Crystal Palace as a woman plays with her dog in London, Britain November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Fog shrouds Crystal Palace as a woman plays with her dog in London, Britain November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
5 / 20
Tourists take selfie pictures amidst heavy fog on a cold winter day in the hill-resort town of Murree, northeast of capital Islamabad, Pakistan, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Tourists take selfie pictures amidst heavy fog on a cold winter day in the hill-resort town of Murree, northeast of capital Islamabad, Pakistan, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Tourists take selfie pictures amidst heavy fog on a cold winter day in the hill-resort town of Murree, northeast of capital Islamabad, Pakistan, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
6 / 20
A woman photographs a sea of fog over Lake Leman at the Tour de Gourze near Lausanne, Switzerland, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A woman photographs a sea of fog over Lake Leman at the Tour de Gourze near Lausanne, Switzerland, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A woman photographs a sea of fog over Lake Leman at the Tour de Gourze near Lausanne, Switzerland, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
7 / 20
A woman walks with a child through a fog at a field at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A woman walks with a child through a fog at a field at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A woman walks with a child through a fog at a field at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
8 / 20
A visitor walks among trees as she visits the West Lake amid thick fog and heavy smog in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A visitor walks among trees as she visits the West Lake amid thick fog and heavy smog in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
A visitor walks among trees as she visits the West Lake amid thick fog and heavy smog in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
9 / 20
A bird flies in front of city sky scrapers covered by fog in the center of Warsaw February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A bird flies in front of city sky scrapers covered by fog in the center of Warsaw February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
A bird flies in front of city sky scrapers covered by fog in the center of Warsaw February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
10 / 20
Indian soldiers stand in a sitting arena amid dense fog as they wait for the start of the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers stand in a sitting arena amid dense fog as they wait for the start of the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016
Indian soldiers stand in a sitting arena amid dense fog as they wait for the start of the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
11 / 20
A man rows a boat through a frosty fog along the Yenisei River at air temperature some minus 20 degrees Celsius in the Taiga district outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A man rows a boat through a frosty fog along the Yenisei River at air temperature some minus 20 degrees Celsius in the Taiga district outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A man rows a boat through a frosty fog along the Yenisei River at air temperature some minus 20 degrees Celsius in the Taiga district outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
12 / 20
A male deer roars in a field during the dawn near the village of Dobrovolya, southwest of Minsk, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A male deer roars in a field during the dawn near the village of Dobrovolya, southwest of Minsk, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
A male deer roars in a field during the dawn near the village of Dobrovolya, southwest of Minsk, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
13 / 20
People walk along a forest as the sun shines over fog near Albis Pass mountain pass, Switzerland November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

People walk along a forest as the sun shines over fog near Albis Pass mountain pass, Switzerland November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
People walk along a forest as the sun shines over fog near Albis Pass mountain pass, Switzerland November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
14 / 20
Cattle in the fog on a ranch near Burns as the occupation continues at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Cattle in the fog on a ranch near Burns as the occupation continues at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Cattle in the fog on a ranch near Burns as the occupation continues at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
15 / 20
Layers of fog hover above the sand along Pacific Beach as a surfer makes his way out of the ocean in San Diego, California January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Layers of fog hover above the sand along Pacific Beach as a surfer makes his way out of the ocean in San Diego, California January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Layers of fog hover above the sand along Pacific Beach as a surfer makes his way out of the ocean in San Diego, California January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 20
The top of Switzerland's highest skyscaper the Prime Tower (126 metres /413 ft) peeps through the fog in front of the Swiss Alps, early morning in Zurich, Switzerland December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The top of Switzerland's highest skyscaper the Prime Tower (126 metres /413 ft) peeps through the fog in front of the Swiss Alps, early morning in Zurich, Switzerland December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
The top of Switzerland's highest skyscaper the Prime Tower (126 metres /413 ft) peeps through the fog in front of the Swiss Alps, early morning in Zurich, Switzerland December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
17 / 20
City workers cross the Millennium footbridge over the River Thames on a misty morning in London, Britain, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

City workers cross the Millennium footbridge over the River Thames on a misty morning in London, Britain, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
City workers cross the Millennium footbridge over the River Thames on a misty morning in London, Britain, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
18 / 20
Light from the Federal Corrections Complex casts beams through fog on the morning that Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard is released in Butner, North Carolina, early November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Light from the Federal Corrections Complex casts beams through fog on the morning that Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard is released in Butner, North Carolina, early November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Light from the Federal Corrections Complex casts beams through fog on the morning that Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard is released in Butner, North Carolina, early November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
19 / 20
People walk near the Chain-bridge during a heavy fog in the centre of Budapest, Hungary on January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

People walk near the Chain-bridge during a heavy fog in the centre of Budapest, Hungary on January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
People walk near the Chain-bridge during a heavy fog in the centre of Budapest, Hungary on January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
World's longest train tunnel

World's longest train tunnel

Next Slideshows

World's longest train tunnel

World's longest train tunnel

Switzerland opens the world's longest and deepest rail tunnel through the heart of the Alps.

Jun 01 2016
Stuck!

Stuck!

Lending a helping hand to those trapped in unusual predicaments.

May 31 2016
Trump rallies Rolling Thunder

Trump rallies Rolling Thunder

Donald Trump joins thousands of riders during the annual Rolling Thunder motorcycle run, seeking to highlight U.S. armed forces members believed to be prisoners...

May 30 2016
Sydney in lights

Sydney in lights

The annual Vivid Sydney light festival is underway with installations and projections illuminating the city.

May 27 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast