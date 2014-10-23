When the well runs dry
Discarded shopping carts lie in the dry Tule river bed in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. In one of the towns hardest hit by California's drought, the only way some residents can get water to flush the toilet is to drive to the fire...more
Donna Johnson, 70, lifts pallets of donated bottled water from the back of her truck during her daily delivery run to residents whose wells have run dry, with resident Ruben Perez, 68, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Manuel Rodriguez, 83, watches as workmen install a water pump to carry water from an outdoor container into his home in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. The state's three-year drought comes into sharp focus in Tulare County, the dairy and...more
A parched yucca is seen in a garden in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Manuel Rodriguez, 83, watches as workmen install a water pump to carry water from an outdoor container into his home in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A workman holds the tap he removed from Manuel Rodriguez' home while installing a water pump in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pastor Frankie Olmedo, 56, who volunteers four hours a day to hand out water, fills up a container for Luis Bocanegra, 35, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pastor Frankie Olmedo, 56, who volunteers four hours a day to hand out water, fills up a container in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Marisela Corona, 26, whose well has run dry, washes dishes with her daughter Andrea Andrade Corona, 8, from a water bucket in Porterville, California October 14, 2014.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Abigail Beltran, 6, whose family's well has run dry, climbs on a water storage tank in her front yard in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Macario Beltran, 41, a mechanic whose family's well has run dry, fills containers in his truck with water from the fire station, with his daughters Abigail, 6, (L) and Denika, 10, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Macario Beltran fills containers in his truck with water from the fire station, with his daughter Abigail, 6, in Porterville, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Hezbollah fighter turned rabbi
Born in Lebanon as a Shi'ite Muslim, Ibraheem Yassin converted to Judaism in the 1990s.
Art on Australia's beaches
Sydney's famous Bondi and Tamarama beaches are transformed into outdoor galleries during "Sculpture by the Sea".
The Savage Mountain
Reuters Photographer Wolfgang Rattay travelled to northern Pakistan to trek the K2 base camp trail. K2 is known as the Savage Mountain due to the difficulty of...
Romantic Portugal
Sintra, Portugal was the first center of Romantic architecture in the 19th century, with its influences spreading wide across Europe.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.