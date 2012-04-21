When they were young
Jeremy Lin on his grandmother's lap iin 1989. REUTERS/Handout
Jeremy Lin on his grandmother's lap iin 1989. REUTERS/Handout
Jeremy Lin now. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Jeremy Lin now. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann in 1969. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann in 1969. REUTERS/Romney for President
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann now. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann now. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Benjamin Netanyahu as a Sayeret Matkal commando in the 1970's. REUTERS/GPO
Benjamin Netanyahu as a Sayeret Matkal commando in the 1970's. REUTERS/GPO
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool
Barack Obama in the 1960's. REUTERS/File
Barack Obama in the 1960's. REUTERS/File
President Barack Obama now. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama now. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Queen Elizabeth in the 1970s. REUTERS/Reeman Dansie
Queen Elizabeth in the 1970s. REUTERS/Reeman Dansie
Queen Elizabeth now. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Queen Elizabeth now. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Italian model Carla Bruni. REUTERS/Gilbert Tourte
Italian model Carla Bruni. REUTERS/Gilbert Tourte
France's first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy now. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool
France's first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy now. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool
Sonia Sotomayor at age six or seven. REUTERS/File
Sonia Sotomayor at age six or seven. REUTERS/File
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor now. REUTERS/Jim Young
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor now. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mick Jagger (seated far right) in 1955. REUTERS/File
Mick Jagger (seated far right) in 1955. REUTERS/File
Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger now. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger now. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
John Kerry in 1970. REUTERS/Bernie Nunez
John Kerry in 1970. REUTERS/Bernie Nunez
U.S. Senator John Kerry now. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
U.S. Senator John Kerry now. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Madonna in 1988. REUTERS/Mark Peterson
Madonna in 1988. REUTERS/Mark Peterson
Madonna now. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Madonna now. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Actress Halle Berry in 1986. REUTERS/John Eggitt
Actress Halle Berry in 1986. REUTERS/John Eggitt
Halle Berry now. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Halle Berry now. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jane Fonda in 1970. REUTERS/Bernie Nunez
Actress Jane Fonda in 1970. REUTERS/Bernie Nunez
Jane Fonda now. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Jane Fonda now. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Bob Geldof in 1985. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Bob Geldof in 1985. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Bob Geldof now. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Bob Geldof now. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Paul McCartney and the Beatles in the 1960s. REUTERS/File
Paul McCartney and the Beatles in the 1960s. REUTERS/File
Paul McCartney now. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Paul McCartney now. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Princes William and Harry with their mother in 1985. REUTERS/Roy Letkey
Princes William and Harry with their mother in 1985. REUTERS/Roy Letkey
Princes William and Harry now. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Princes William and Harry now. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Cuban President Fidel Castro (3rd row, R) in 1961. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Cuban President Fidel Castro (3rd row, R) in 1961. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro now. REUTERS/Courtesy of Granma/Handout
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro now. REUTERS/Courtesy of Granma/Handout
Bruce Springsteen in 1985. REUTERS/Lars Jansson
Bruce Springsteen in 1985. REUTERS/Lars Jansson
Bruce Springsteen now. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Bruce Springsteen now. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Next Slideshows
Pakistan plane crash
A Pakistani airliner with 127 on board crashes in Islamabad.
Mongolia's gold rush
Dwindling legal gold supplies and a spike in black market demand from China have made work lucrative for Mongolia's "ninja miners," who extract the riches of...
Strange and unusual
Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.
Retracing the Titanic
Carrying some descendants of the original voyage, the Titanic Memorial Cruise retraces the route of the original ship's ill-fated voyage.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.