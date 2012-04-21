Edition:
When they were young

<p>Jeremy Lin on his grandmother's lap iin 1989. REUTERS/Handout </p>

<p>Jeremy Lin now. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann in 1969. REUTERS/Romney for President</p>

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann now. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Benjamin Netanyahu as a Sayeret Matkal commando in the 1970's. REUTERS/GPO</p>

<p>Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool</p>

<p>Barack Obama in the 1960's. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>President Barack Obama now. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>Queen Elizabeth in the 1970s. REUTERS/Reeman Dansie</p>

<p>Queen Elizabeth now. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

<p>Italian model Carla Bruni. REUTERS/Gilbert Tourte</p>

<p>France's first lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy now. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool </p>

<p>Sonia Sotomayor at age six or seven. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor now. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Mick Jagger (seated far right) in 1955. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger now. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

<p>John Kerry in 1970. REUTERS/Bernie Nunez </p>

<p>U.S. Senator John Kerry now. REUTERS/Chris Wattie </p>

<p>Madonna in 1988. REUTERS/Mark Peterson</p>

<p>Madonna now. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

<p>Actress Halle Berry in 1986. REUTERS/John Eggitt </p>

<p>Halle Berry now. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Jane Fonda in 1970. REUTERS/Bernie Nunez </p>

<p>Jane Fonda now. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer </p>

<p>Bob Geldof in 1985. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

<p>Bob Geldof now. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

<p>Paul McCartney and the Beatles in the 1960s. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>Paul McCartney now. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Princes William and Harry with their mother in 1985. REUTERS/Roy Letkey</p>

<p>Princes William and Harry now. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>Cuban President Fidel Castro (3rd row, R) in 1961. REUTERS/Prensa Latina</p>

<p>Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro now. REUTERS/Courtesy of Granma/Handout </p>

<p>Bruce Springsteen in 1985. REUTERS/Lars Jansson </p>

<p>Bruce Springsteen now. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme </p>

