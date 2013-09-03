Edition:
Where a dictator died

<p>Visitors take pictures of the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989, at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. The former cavalry barracks, used during the communist era as a military headquarters, has been transformed into a museum and opened to the public. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

Visitors take pictures of the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989, at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. The former cavalry barracks, used during the communist era as a military headquarters, has been transformed into a museum and opened to the public. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>Bullet holes are seen at the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

Bullet holes are seen at the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>Former majors Ion Mares (L) and Ion Tecu (R) describe the execution of Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena on Christmas Day in 1989 at the former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

Former majors Ion Mares (L) and Ion Tecu (R) describe the execution of Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena on Christmas Day in 1989 at the former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>Ovidiu Carstina, director of the local museum, points to bullet holes at the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

Ovidiu Carstina, director of the local museum, points to bullet holes at the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>Bullet holes and body outlines are seen at the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989, at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

Bullet holes and body outlines are seen at the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989, at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>Former major lieutenant Iulian Stoica describes the execution of Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena on Christmas Day in 1989 at the former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

Former major lieutenant Iulian Stoica describes the execution of Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena on Christmas Day in 1989 at the former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>Museum official Elena Doinita Simescu arranges a book titled "The revolutionary youth of comrade Nicolae Ceausescu" inside the former military barracks where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989 at Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

Museum official Elena Doinita Simescu arranges a book titled "The revolutionary youth of comrade Nicolae Ceausescu" inside the former military barracks where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989 at Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>Visitors look inside the room where the trial of Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena took place in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

Visitors look inside the room where the trial of Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena took place in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>Visitors look inside the room where the trial of Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena (seated at bottom two chairs) took place in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

Visitors look inside the room where the trial of Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena (seated at bottom two chairs) took place in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>A sign indicates the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were seated during their trial in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

A sign indicates the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were seated during their trial in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>Former colonel Andrei Kemenici gestures as he sits at his desk inside the former military barracks where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989 at Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

Former colonel Andrei Kemenici gestures as he sits at his desk inside the former military barracks where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989 at Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>Children play near the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

Children play near the spot where Romania's late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena were executed on Christmas Day in 1989 at a former military barracks in Targoviste, about 75 km (47 miles) northwest of Bucharest September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

