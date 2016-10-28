Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 27, 2016 | 11:00pm EDT

Where are Clinton and Trump today?

Donald Trump appears at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump appears at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Donald Trump appears at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 14
First lady Michelle Obama embraces Hillary Clinton as they arrive at a campaign rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First lady Michelle Obama embraces Hillary Clinton as they arrive at a campaign rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
First lady Michelle Obama embraces Hillary Clinton as they arrive at a campaign rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 14
People wait before Donald Trump's campaign event in Springfield, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People wait before Donald Trump's campaign event in Springfield, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
People wait before Donald Trump's campaign event in Springfield, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 14
Hillary Clinton poses for a picture with supporters at supporters outside of an early voting center Greensboro, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Hillary Clinton poses for a picture with supporters at supporters outside of an early voting center Greensboro, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Hillary Clinton poses for a picture with supporters at supporters outside of an early voting center Greensboro, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 14
A campaign plane carrying Mike Pence rests after it skidded off the runway after landing in the rain at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A campaign plane carrying Mike Pence rests after it skidded off the runway after landing in the rain at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A campaign plane carrying Mike Pence rests after it skidded off the runway after landing in the rain at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 14
James Otis, the man who admits vandalizing Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, speaks to the media with his attorney Mieke ter Poorten about his arrest outside of the LAPD Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, California. Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized earlier this week. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

James Otis, the man who admits vandalizing Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, speaks to the media with his attorney Mieke ter Poorten about his arrest outside of the LAPD Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, California....more

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
James Otis, the man who admits vandalizing Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, speaks to the media with his attorney Mieke ter Poorten about his arrest outside of the LAPD Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, California. Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized earlier this week. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
6 / 14
Donald Trump appears at a campaign event in Geneva, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump appears at a campaign event in Geneva, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Donald Trump appears at a campaign event in Geneva, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 14
People sing the national anthem before Donald Trump's campaign event in Springfield, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People sing the national anthem before Donald Trump's campaign event in Springfield, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
People sing the national anthem before Donald Trump's campaign event in Springfield, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 14
Supporters touch Michelle Obama hand after she delivers a speech during a campaign rally in support of Hillary Clinton in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporters touch Michelle Obama hand after she delivers a speech during a campaign rally in support of Hillary Clinton in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Supporters touch Michelle Obama hand after she delivers a speech during a campaign rally in support of Hillary Clinton in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 14
Two women take pictures on stage before Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Two women take pictures on stage before Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Two women take pictures on stage before Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 14
Hillary Clinton talks with members of her staff inside of her campaign plane at the Westchester County airport in White Plains. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Hillary Clinton talks with members of her staff inside of her campaign plane at the Westchester County airport in White Plains. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Hillary Clinton talks with members of her staff inside of her campaign plane at the Westchester County airport in White Plains. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 14
Donald Trump appears at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump appears at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Donald Trump appears at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 14
Jet fuel is seen on the tarmac as Hillary Clinton boards her campaign plane at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Jet fuel is seen on the tarmac as Hillary Clinton boards her campaign plane at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Jet fuel is seen on the tarmac as Hillary Clinton boards her campaign plane at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 14
Snow falls on a campaign sign for Donald Trump in the village of Kingston, New York, as the first winter weather of the season moved into parts of the northeast U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Snow falls on a campaign sign for Donald Trump in the village of Kingston, New York, as the first winter weather of the season moved into parts of the northeast U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Snow falls on a campaign sign for Donald Trump in the village of Kingston, New York, as the first winter weather of the season moved into parts of the northeast U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
College graduates in a war zone

College graduates in a war zone

Next Slideshows

College graduates in a war zone

College graduates in a war zone

Benghazi University's graduating class of 2016 celebrate at the Libyan school's former headquarters, which were destroyed during clashes two years ago.

Oct 27 2016
Michelle for Hillary

Michelle for Hillary

First lady Michelle Obama campaigns alongside Hillary Clinton for the first time.

Oct 27 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oct 27 2016
Islamic State escape tunnels

Islamic State escape tunnels

Iraqi counter-terrorism forces discover tunnels used by Islamic State as escape routes in Bazwaia outside Mosul.

Oct 27 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast