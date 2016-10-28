Where are Clinton and Trump today?
Donald Trump appears at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
First lady Michelle Obama embraces Hillary Clinton as they arrive at a campaign rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People wait before Donald Trump's campaign event in Springfield, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton poses for a picture with supporters at supporters outside of an early voting center Greensboro, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A campaign plane carrying Mike Pence rests after it skidded off the runway after landing in the rain at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
James Otis, the man who admits vandalizing Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, speaks to the media with his attorney Mieke ter Poorten about his arrest outside of the LAPD Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, California....more
Donald Trump appears at a campaign event in Geneva, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People sing the national anthem before Donald Trump's campaign event in Springfield, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters touch Michelle Obama hand after she delivers a speech during a campaign rally in support of Hillary Clinton in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Two women take pictures on stage before Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Springfield, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton talks with members of her staff inside of her campaign plane at the Westchester County airport in White Plains. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump appears at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jet fuel is seen on the tarmac as Hillary Clinton boards her campaign plane at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Snow falls on a campaign sign for Donald Trump in the village of Kingston, New York, as the first winter weather of the season moved into parts of the northeast U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar
