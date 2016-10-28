Where are Clinton and Trump today?

James Otis, the man who admits vandalizing Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, speaks to the media with his attorney Mieke ter Poorten about his arrest outside of the LAPD Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, California....more

James Otis, the man who admits vandalizing Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, speaks to the media with his attorney Mieke ter Poorten about his arrest outside of the LAPD Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, California. Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized earlier this week. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close