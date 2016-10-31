Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 31, 2016 | 8:25am EDT

Where are Clinton and Trump today?

Donald Trump holds up a rainbow flag with "LGBTs for TRUMP" written on it at a campaign rally in Greeley, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump holds up a rainbow flag with "LGBTs for TRUMP" written on it at a campaign rally in Greeley, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Donald Trump holds up a rainbow flag with "LGBTs for TRUMP" written on it at a campaign rally in Greeley, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 20
Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at the Manor Complex in Wilton Manors, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at the Manor Complex in Wilton Manors, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at the Manor Complex in Wilton Manors, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 20
A child lays on the ground as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A child lays on the ground as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A child lays on the ground as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 20
Donald Trump speaks at an airport campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump speaks at an airport campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Donald Trump speaks at an airport campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 20
Supporters cheer for Donald Trump at an airport campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Supporters cheer for Donald Trump at an airport campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Supporters cheer for Donald Trump at an airport campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 20
Hillary Clinton speaks during services at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton speaks during services at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks during services at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 20
A woman cries as she prays in the room with Donald Trump during church service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman cries as she prays in the room with Donald Trump during church service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A woman cries as she prays in the room with Donald Trump during church service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 20
A boy cheers as Donald Trump speaks at an airport campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A boy cheers as Donald Trump speaks at an airport campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A boy cheers as Donald Trump speaks at an airport campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 20
Hillary Clinton visits Betty's Soul Food Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton visits Betty's Soul Food Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Hillary Clinton visits Betty's Soul Food Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 20
Donald Trump signs are pictured on a work bench at an airport campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump signs are pictured on a work bench at an airport campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Donald Trump signs are pictured on a work bench at an airport campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 20
Supporter watches as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Supporter watches as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Supporter watches as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 20
A woman joins Donald Trump as he holds up a "Latinas for Trump" sign during a campaign rally at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman joins Donald Trump as he holds up a "Latinas for Trump" sign during a campaign rally at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A woman joins Donald Trump as he holds up a "Latinas for Trump" sign during a campaign rally at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 20
Hillary Clinton takes the stage for a campaign rally at the Manor Complex in Wilton Manors, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton takes the stage for a campaign rally at the Manor Complex in Wilton Manors, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Hillary Clinton takes the stage for a campaign rally at the Manor Complex in Wilton Manors, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 20
Hillary Clinton poses for a photograph with actor and director Mario Van Peebles at Betty's Soul Food Restaurant in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton poses for a photograph with actor and director Mario Van Peebles at Betty's Soul Food Restaurant in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Hillary Clinton poses for a photograph with actor and director Mario Van Peebles at Betty's Soul Food Restaurant in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 20
A man dressed in a native headdress attends a Donald Trump airport campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man dressed in a native headdress attends a Donald Trump airport campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A man dressed in a native headdress attends a Donald Trump airport campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 20
Donald Trump waves from his plane as he departs an airport campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump waves from his plane as he departs an airport campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Donald Trump waves from his plane as he departs an airport campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 20
A supporter watches as Hillary Clinton's motorcade passes by in Wilton Manors, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A supporter watches as Hillary Clinton's motorcade passes by in Wilton Manors, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
A supporter watches as Hillary Clinton's motorcade passes by in Wilton Manors, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 20
Hillary Clinton speaks during services at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton speaks during services at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks during services at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 20
Hillary Clinton visits Betty's Soul Food Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton visits Betty's Soul Food Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Hillary Clinton visits Betty's Soul Food Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
19 / 20
Donald Trump poses for a photo with a child at a phone bank before a campaign rally in Greeley, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump poses for a photo with a child at a phone bank before a campaign rally in Greeley, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Donald Trump poses for a photo with a child at a phone bank before a campaign rally in Greeley, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Huma for Hillary

Huma for Hillary

Next Slideshows

Huma for Hillary

Huma for Hillary

As a long-time aide to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin is a fixture on the campaign trail.

Oct 28 2016
Flashback: Oregon standoff

Flashback: Oregon standoff

A federal court jury delivered a surprise verdict acquitting anti-government militant leader Ammon Bundy and six followers of conspiracy charges stemming from...

Oct 28 2016
Children of Mosul

Children of Mosul

Thousands of Iraqi children have been displaced by the fighting in Mosul.

Oct 28 2016
DIY weapons of Syria

DIY weapons of Syria

Syrian rebels build their own tanks, missiles and mortars.

Oct 28 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast