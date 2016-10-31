Where are Clinton and Trump today?
Donald Trump holds up a rainbow flag with "LGBTs for TRUMP" written on it at a campaign rally in Greeley, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at the Manor Complex in Wilton Manors, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A child lays on the ground as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump speaks at an airport campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters cheer for Donald Trump at an airport campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton speaks during services at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman cries as she prays in the room with Donald Trump during church service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A boy cheers as Donald Trump speaks at an airport campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton visits Betty's Soul Food Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump signs are pictured on a work bench at an airport campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporter watches as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman joins Donald Trump as he holds up a "Latinas for Trump" sign during a campaign rally at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton takes the stage for a campaign rally at the Manor Complex in Wilton Manors, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton poses for a photograph with actor and director Mario Van Peebles at Betty's Soul Food Restaurant in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man dressed in a native headdress attends a Donald Trump airport campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump waves from his plane as he departs an airport campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A supporter watches as Hillary Clinton's motorcade passes by in Wilton Manors, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton speaks during services at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton visits Betty's Soul Food Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump poses for a photo with a child at a phone bank before a campaign rally in Greeley, Colorado. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
