Wed Oct 26, 2016

Where are Hillary and Trump today?

Hillary Clinton brings birthday cake to members of the media, as she turn 69, inside her campaign plane en route to New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Donald Trump stands with Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Melania Trump, Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump at an official ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Hillary Clinton is seen inside her campaign plane as she arrives at La Guardia airport in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Donald Trump cuts the ribbon at his new Trump International hotel in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
People listen as Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A man holds up a "Drain the Swamp in Washington DC" sign as Donald Trump attends a campaign event on the tarmac of the airport in Kinston, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Callista (L) and Newt Gingrich take a selfie at an official ribbon cutting ceremony and opening news conference at the new Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Hillary Clinton holds a baby during a campaign rally in Lake Worth, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
(L-R) Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump attend an official ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A demonstrator dresses in a Trump costume as people gather to protest against Donald Trump on the sidewalk, outside the grand opening of his new Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Donald Trump and his daughter Tiffany attend an official ribbon cutting ceremony and opening news conference at the new Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
People gather to protest against Donald Trump on the sidewalk, outside the grand opening of his new Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Hillary Clinton reacts as she boards her campaign plane at Miami international airport in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton listen to her speech during a campaign rally in Lake Worth, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Hillary Clinton waves supporters during a rally in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Donald Trump waves to onlookers as he departs after the grand opening of his new Trump International Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Hillary Clinton boards her campaign plane at Miami international airport in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Donald Trump speaks to North Carolina faith and community leaders at a campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Hillary Clinton waves as she leaves a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
