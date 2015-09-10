Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 10, 2015 | 1:10pm EDT

Where migrants outnumber residents

Syrian refugees sleeps under a graffiti depicting the Greek national flag as they wait for a registration procedure at the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi, Greece, September 10, 2015. Agathonisi, a tiny island with fewer than 200 residents, receives about 300 to 600 refugees and migrants every day, local authorities estimated. Most of the people flooding into Europe are refugees fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries who have a legal right to seek asylum, the United Nations said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Syrian refugees sleeps under a graffiti depicting the Greek national flag as they wait for a registration procedure at the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi, Greece, September 10, 2015. Agathonisi, a tiny island with...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Syrian refugees sleeps under a graffiti depicting the Greek national flag as they wait for a registration procedure at the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi, Greece, September 10, 2015. Agathonisi, a tiny island with fewer than 200 residents, receives about 300 to 600 refugees and migrants every day, local authorities estimated. Most of the people flooding into Europe are refugees fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries who have a legal right to seek asylum, the United Nations said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 19
A Syrian refugee is helped out of a dinghy that deflated due to the rocks on the shore, on the isolated islet of Nera, next to the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. The refugees, who sailed in the night and landed on Nera after mistaking it for Agathonisi, were stuck on the islet. A local fisherman from Agathonisi brought along the dinghy, previously abandoned by others, with him to ferry the migrants to the island of Agathonisi. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee is helped out of a dinghy that deflated due to the rocks on the shore, on the isolated islet of Nera, next to the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. The refugees, who sailed in the night and landed on Nera after...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A Syrian refugee is helped out of a dinghy that deflated due to the rocks on the shore, on the isolated islet of Nera, next to the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. The refugees, who sailed in the night and landed on Nera after mistaking it for Agathonisi, were stuck on the islet. A local fisherman from Agathonisi brought along the dinghy, previously abandoned by others, with him to ferry the migrants to the island of Agathonisi. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 19
Syrian refugees line up for a registration procedure at the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Syrian refugees line up for a registration procedure at the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Syrian refugees line up for a registration procedure at the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 19
A Syrian refugee mother offers milk to her daughter at a cafe on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee mother offers milk to her daughter at a cafe on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A Syrian refugee mother offers milk to her daughter at a cafe on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 19
Syrian refugees sit at the port on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Syrian refugees sit at the port on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Syrian refugees sit at the port on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 19
An Iraqi refugee hangs his clothes to dry after arriving on a dinghy on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An Iraqi refugee hangs his clothes to dry after arriving on a dinghy on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
An Iraqi refugee hangs his clothes to dry after arriving on a dinghy on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 19
A Syrian refugee bearing a tattoo of Jesus Christ on his arm arrives on a dinghy on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee bearing a tattoo of Jesus Christ on his arm arrives on a dinghy on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A Syrian refugee bearing a tattoo of Jesus Christ on his arm arrives on a dinghy on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 19
Syrian refugee Abdalkareim (C), 19, from Idlib, sits in a dinghy on the isolated islet of Nera, where he and other Syrian refugees mistakenly landed the previous night, next to the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Syrian refugee Abdalkareim (C), 19, from Idlib, sits in a dinghy on the isolated islet of Nera, where he and other Syrian refugees mistakenly landed the previous night, next to the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Syrian refugee Abdalkareim (C), 19, from Idlib, sits in a dinghy on the isolated islet of Nera, where he and other Syrian refugees mistakenly landed the previous night, next to the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 19
Syrian refugee Abdalkareim, 19, from Idlib, is photographed during a registration procedure and the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Syrian refugee Abdalkareim, 19, from Idlib, is photographed during a registration procedure and the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Syrian refugee Abdalkareim, 19, from Idlib, is photographed during a registration procedure and the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 19
A Syrian refugee writes down the names of refugees and migrants on a list before a registration procedure at the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee writes down the names of refugees and migrants on a list before a registration procedure at the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A Syrian refugee writes down the names of refugees and migrants on a list before a registration procedure at the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 19
Syrian refugees wait for a registration procedure at the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Syrian refugees wait for a registration procedure at the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Syrian refugees wait for a registration procedure at the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 19
Syrian refugees look at a priority list for a registration procedure at the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Syrian refugees look at a priority list for a registration procedure at the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Syrian refugees look at a priority list for a registration procedure at the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 19
A Syrian refugee with his hand marked for a registration procedure holds a hundred dollar banknote to buy ship tickets for the island of Samos, on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee with his hand marked for a registration procedure holds a hundred dollar banknote to buy ship tickets for the island of Samos, on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A Syrian refugee with his hand marked for a registration procedure holds a hundred dollar banknote to buy ship tickets for the island of Samos, on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
13 / 19
A family of Syrian refugees wait for a registration procedure at the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A family of Syrian refugees wait for a registration procedure at the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A family of Syrian refugees wait for a registration procedure at the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
14 / 19
Syrian refugees are seen on the back of a pick-up track on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Syrian refugees are seen on the back of a pick-up track on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Syrian refugees are seen on the back of a pick-up track on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
15 / 19
Syrian refugees climb a hill after arriving on a dinghy on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Syrian refugees climb a hill after arriving on a dinghy on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Syrian refugees climb a hill after arriving on a dinghy on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
16 / 19
A Syrian refugee holds a baby moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek eastern island of Agathonisi, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee holds a baby moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek eastern island of Agathonisi, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A Syrian refugee holds a baby moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek eastern island of Agathonisi, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
17 / 19
Syrian refugees onboard a dinghy leave the isolated islet of Nera, where they mistakenly landed the previous night, for the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Syrian refugees onboard a dinghy leave the isolated islet of Nera, where they mistakenly landed the previous night, for the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Syrian refugees onboard a dinghy leave the isolated islet of Nera, where they mistakenly landed the previous night, for the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
18 / 19
A migrant boy prepares for a swim on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant boy prepares for a swim on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A migrant boy prepares for a swim on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Fires of Sumatra

Fires of Sumatra

Next Slideshows

Fires of Sumatra

Fires of Sumatra

Indonesia has sent over a thousand soldiers to fight a series of blazes in South Sumatra.

Sep 10 2015
Bombing Yemen

Bombing Yemen

The effects of the Saudi-led bombing campaign.

Sep 10 2015
Rain and refugees

Rain and refugees

Migrants and refugees try to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm.

Sep 10 2015
New human ancestor found

New human ancestor found

Homo naledi, a newly discovered ancient species related to humans, appears to have buried its dead.

Sep 10 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast