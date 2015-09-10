Where migrants outnumber residents
Syrian refugees sleeps under a graffiti depicting the Greek national flag as they wait for a registration procedure at the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi, Greece, September 10, 2015. Agathonisi, a tiny island with...more
A Syrian refugee is helped out of a dinghy that deflated due to the rocks on the shore, on the isolated islet of Nera, next to the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. The refugees, who sailed in the night and landed on Nera after...more
Syrian refugees line up for a registration procedure at the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee mother offers milk to her daughter at a cafe on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Syrian refugees sit at the port on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An Iraqi refugee hangs his clothes to dry after arriving on a dinghy on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee bearing a tattoo of Jesus Christ on his arm arrives on a dinghy on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Syrian refugee Abdalkareim (C), 19, from Idlib, sits in a dinghy on the isolated islet of Nera, where he and other Syrian refugees mistakenly landed the previous night, next to the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis...more
Syrian refugee Abdalkareim, 19, from Idlib, is photographed during a registration procedure and the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee writes down the names of refugees and migrants on a list before a registration procedure at the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Syrian refugees wait for a registration procedure at the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Syrian refugees look at a priority list for a registration procedure at the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee with his hand marked for a registration procedure holds a hundred dollar banknote to buy ship tickets for the island of Samos, on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A family of Syrian refugees wait for a registration procedure at the police and coast guard station on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Syrian refugees are seen on the back of a pick-up track on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Syrian refugees climb a hill after arriving on a dinghy on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee holds a baby moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek eastern island of Agathonisi, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Syrian refugees onboard a dinghy leave the isolated islet of Nera, where they mistakenly landed the previous night, for the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant boy prepares for a swim on the eastern island of Agathonisi September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
