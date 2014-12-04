Edition:
Thu Dec 4, 2014 | 1:10pm EST

Where the wild things are made

Belgian animal sculptor Emmanuel Janssens Casteels works on replicas of an elephant and a Tyrannosaurus dinosaur in his workshop in Prayssas December 3, 2014.

Belgian animal sculptor Emmanuel Janssens Casteels works on a replica of a Smilodon, an extinct genus of machairodont felid, in his workshop in Prayssas December 3, 2014.

Emmanuel Janssens Casteels, a Belgian animal sculptor, looks at a replica of a whale skeleton as he works in his workshop in Prayssas December 3, 2014.

Belgian animal sculptor Emmanuel Janssens Casteels works on replicas of animals in his workshop in Prayssas December 3, 2014.

A worker paints a replica of cro-magnon skulls in the workshop of Belgian animal sculptor Emmanuel Janssens Casteels, in Prayssas December 3, 2014.

Workers work on animal replicas in the workshop of Belgian animal sculptor Emmanuel Janssens Casteels, in Prayssas December 3, 2014.

Belgian animal sculptor Emmanuel Janssens Casteels holds a replica of a prehistoric crocodile in his workshop in Prayssas December 3, 2014.

A replica of a Velociraptor dinosaur is pictured in the workshop of Emmanuel Janssens Casteels in Prayssas December 3, 2014.

Belgian animal sculptor Emmanuel Janssens Casteels (R) and a worker carry a replica of a young mammoth, as they work in their workshop in Prayssas December 3, 2014.

Belgian animal sculptor Emmanuel Janssens Casteels works on replicas of a bison and a Tyrannosaurus in his workshop in Prayssas December 3, 2014.

Emmanuel Janssens Casteels, a Belgian animal sculptor, looks at a replica of a whale skeleton as he works in his workshop in Prayssas December 3, 2014.

Belgian animal sculptor Emmanuel Janssens Casteels works on a replica of a Smilodon's skull, an extinct genus of machairodont felid, in his workshop in Prayssas December 3, 2014. C

Belgian animal sculptor Emmanuel Janssens Casteels works at his desk next to a replica of a Smilodon, an extinct genus of machairodont felid, in his workshop in Prayssas December 3, 2014.

Belgian animal sculptor Emmanuel Janssens Casteels holds a replica of a prehistoric crocodile in his workshop in Prayssas December 3, 2014.

Belgian animal sculptor Emmanuel Janssens Casteels works on a replica of a bison in his workshop in Prayssas December 3, 2014.

Belgian animal sculptor Emmanuel Janssens Casteels works on a replica of an Australopithecus in his workshop in Prayssas December 3, 2014.

