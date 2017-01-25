White flags of Mosul
A displaced Iraqi boy holds a white flag as his family flees during the battle between Iraqi rapid response forces and Islamic State militants at Tigris river frontline between east and west of Mosul , Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Civilians flee fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, carry their luggage in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A civilian takes a makeshift white flag on his home during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Displaced people from Mosul, who are fleeing from Islamic State militants, carry a white flag next to Iraqi army personnel in the northern site of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
People carry a white flag in a vehicle after returning to their homes in Al-Zuhoor neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A boy waves a white flag to Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) in Qadisiyah neighborhood north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqis display a white flag as they carry away a dead body at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
A man holds a white flag as he walks with an Iraqi soldier during a military operation against Islamic State militants in Al-Qasar, southeast of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi displaced child holds white flag as he is fleeing with his family during a battle with Islamic State militants in Kokjali village near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A man who just fled Bazwaia village carries a white flag as he arrives at a special forces checkpoint, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Boys who just fled Kokjali near Mosul gesture as they hold a white flag on their way to a camp for the displaced, in Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy who has just fled Kokjali near Mosul walks past a Iraqi special forces checkpoint as he heads to a camp for the displaced, in Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman holds up a white flag as she runs to greet her relative in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman waves a white flag in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman holds up a white flag as she greets her relative in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A girl who had just fled Kokjali near Mosul carries a white flag as she arrives with her family at a Peshmerga checkpoint east of Mosul, Iraq. After finding the road to the camp for displaced people closed, the family prepared to spend a night in an...more
A displaced Iraqi child holds a white flag as he flees with his family during a battle with Islamic State militants in Kokjali village near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Displaced Iraqi civilians, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, walk in the Mithaq district of eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
