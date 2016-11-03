White flags of Mosul
An Iraqi displaced child holds white flag as he is fleeing with his family during a battle with Islamic State militants in Kokjali village near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A boy who has just fled Kokjali near Mosul walks past a Iraqi special forces checkpoint as he heads to a camp for the displaced, in Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man who just fled Bazwaia village carries a white flag as he arrives at a special forces checkpoint, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People who just fled Kokjali near Mosul are seen along the road east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man who just fled Kokjali near Mosul smokes a cigarette as he sits on a pickup truck on his way to a camp for the displaced, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People who just fled Kokjali near Mosul head to a camp for the displaced, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Boys who just fled Kokjali near Mosul gesture as they hold a white flag on their way to a camp for the displaced, in Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqi displaced family holds white flag as they are fileeing during a battle with Islamic State militants in Kokjali village near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A white flag is seen in the car of people who just fled Kokjali near Mosul along the road on their way to a camp for the displaced, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man who just fled Bazwaia village is seen carrying a white flag as he is questioned by special forces members after he arrived at their checkpoint, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy who just fled Kokjali near Mosul carries a white flag as he sits in a car heading to a camp for the displaced, in Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People who just fled Kokjali near Mosul are seen along the road on their way to a camp for the displaced, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Next Slideshows
Mosul's Christians return home
Iraqi Christians return to their villages following their liberation from Islamic State.
Chicago Cubs win World Series
The Chicago Cubs captured their first World Series title since 1908, beating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in the 10th inning.
Six days to the election
The presidential campaign enters the final stretch.
Hong Kong's independence movement
The former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997 faces a political crisis over a fledgling independence movement.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.