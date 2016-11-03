Edition:
White flags of Mosul

An Iraqi displaced child holds white flag as he is fleeing with his family during a battle with Islamic State militants in Kokjali village near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
A boy who has just fled Kokjali near Mosul walks past a Iraqi special forces checkpoint as he heads to a camp for the displaced, in Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
A man who just fled Bazwaia village carries a white flag as he arrives at a special forces checkpoint, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
People who just fled Kokjali near Mosul are seen along the road east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
A man who just fled Kokjali near Mosul smokes a cigarette as he sits on a pickup truck on his way to a camp for the displaced, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
People who just fled Kokjali near Mosul head to a camp for the displaced, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Boys who just fled Kokjali near Mosul gesture as they hold a white flag on their way to a camp for the displaced, in Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Iraqi displaced family holds white flag as they are fileeing during a battle with Islamic State militants in Kokjali village near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
A white flag is seen in the car of people who just fled Kokjali near Mosul along the road on their way to a camp for the displaced, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
A man who just fled Bazwaia village is seen carrying a white flag as he is questioned by special forces members after he arrived at their checkpoint, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A boy who just fled Kokjali near Mosul carries a white flag as he sits in a car heading to a camp for the displaced, in Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
People who just fled Kokjali near Mosul are seen along the road on their way to a camp for the displaced, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
