Wed Dec 3, 2014

White House Christmas

A man walks toward the The White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A gingerbread White House cake sits upon a table in the State Dining Room of the White House.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
First Lady Michelle Obama welcomes military families to the East Room for the first viewing of the 2014 holiday decorations at the White House.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Scrabble pieces make up the words Winter Wonderland under a painting of Abraham Lincoln in the State Dining Room.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Animated replicas of Obama dogs Sunny and Bo are seen in the Booksellers of the White House.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
The colonnade of the White House is decorated with holiday lights.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A gingerbread White House cake sits upon a table in the State Dining Room.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Ornaments hang upon the White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
The Oval Office and Rose Garden of the White House are decorated with holiday lights.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Scrabble pieces make up the words Winter Wonderland under a painting of Abraham Lincoln in the State Dining Room.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
