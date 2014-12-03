White House Christmas
A man walks toward the The White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington December 3, 2014.
A gingerbread White House cake sits upon a table in the State Dining Room of the White House.
First Lady Michelle Obama welcomes military families to the East Room for the first viewing of the 2014 holiday decorations at the White House.
Scrabble pieces make up the words Winter Wonderland under a painting of Abraham Lincoln in the State Dining Room.
Animated replicas of Obama dogs Sunny and Bo are seen in the Booksellers of the White House.
The colonnade of the White House is decorated with holiday lights.
Ornaments hang upon the White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room.
The Oval Office and Rose Garden of the White House are decorated with holiday lights.
