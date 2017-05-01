White House Correspondents' dinner
Dr. Nina Radcliff of Fox News wears a newspaper-themed dress as she arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Attendees stand for the national anthem at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward (L-R) and Carl Bernstein stand with White House Correspondents' Association President Jeff Mason of Reuters at the head table before the association's dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An attendee photobombs Al Sharpton as he arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kate Snow of NBC News arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts and his wife Kyra Phillips, of CNN, arrive on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Thomas Roberts of MSNBC (L) and his spouse Patrick Abner arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Van Jones arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jim Acosta of CNN arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Radio reporter April Ryan (L) arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Representative Darrell Issa (R-CA) (seated, C) attends the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Chris Matthews of MSNBC arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jake Tapper of CNN arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kennedy Montgomery of Fox News arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Don Lemon of CNN arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Fox News on-air contributors arrive on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein stands for the national anthem at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hasan Minhaj (L), of Comedy Central, talks to a member of the audience at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) (C) speaks with Andrea Mitchell of NBC News (2nd R, obscured) at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Boris Epshteyn, a former Trump White House press office official, arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
