White House Correspondents' dinner

Dr. Nina Radcliff of Fox News wears a newspaper-themed dress as she arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Attendees stand for the national anthem at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward (L-R) and Carl Bernstein stand with White House Correspondents' Association President Jeff Mason of Reuters at the head table before the association's dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

An attendee photobombs Al Sharpton as he arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Kate Snow of NBC News arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts and his wife Kyra Phillips, of CNN, arrive on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thomas Roberts of MSNBC (L) and his spouse Patrick Abner arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Van Jones arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Jim Acosta of CNN arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Radio reporter April Ryan (L) arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Representative Darrell Issa (R-CA) (seated, C) attends the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Chris Matthews of MSNBC arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Jake Tapper of CNN arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Kennedy Montgomery of Fox News arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Don Lemon of CNN arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Fox News on-air contributors arrive on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein stands for the national anthem at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Hasan Minhaj (L), of Comedy Central, talks to a member of the audience at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) (C) speaks with Andrea Mitchell of NBC News (2nd R, obscured) at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Boris Epshteyn, a former Trump White House press office official, arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

