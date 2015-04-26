White House correspondents dinner
President Obama pokes fun at the media with comedian Keegan-Michael Key playing "Luther, Obama's anger translator" at the 2015 White House Correspondents� Association Dinner. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Obama drinks a toast with White House Correspondents' Association President Christi Parsons. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Michelle Obama greets Saturday Night Live comedian Cecily Strong after her monologue. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Obama pokes fun at the media with comedian Keegan-Michael Key playing "Luther, Obama's anger translator". REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric, actress Jenna Dewan-Tatum and supermodel Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Actresses Ashley Judd and Jane Fonda arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and his wife Nukaka arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Laverne Cox arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Journalist Bob Schieffer, actor Tim Daly, actress Tea Leoni and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First Lady Michelle Obama reacts to the monologue by Cecily Strong. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Real estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump, with his wife Melania, speaks with television reporters as he arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Saturday Night Live comedian Cecily Strong speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Political consultant and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actresses Gabourey Sidibe and Bailee Madison arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former governor of Maryland Martin O'Malley speaks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama greets Cecily Strong after her monologue. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Fox News channel talent arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The Reverend Al Sharpton and guest arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama pokes fun at the media with comedian Keegan-Michael Key playing "Luther, Obama's anger translator". REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Journalist George Stephanopoulos and his wife Alexandra. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama reacts to the monologue by Cecily Strong. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Actor Haley Joel Osment passes through a Secret Service checkpoint. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Actor Michael Kelly and wife Karyn arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama pokes fun at the media with comedian Keegan-Michael Key playing "Luther, Obama's anger translator". REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric laughs as Associate Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia is surprised by a kiss from NPR Legal Correspondent Nina Totenberg. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Associate Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and NPR Legal Correspondent Nina Totenberg. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Diana Taylor arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Journalist Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Journalist Arianna Huffington and guests arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama pokes fun at the media. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Journalist Wolf Blitzer and actress Jane Fonda arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Michelle Obama arrives. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Journalist Juju Chang arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Darby Stanchfield arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
News anchor Lestor Holt and wife Carol Hagen arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actor Ty Burrell and his wife Holly arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric and supermodel Christine Teigen. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Correspondent Tamron Hall arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Singer Idina Menzel arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Connie Nielsen arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actor Jeffrey Wright and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Actresses Connie Britton and Sophia Bush. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Michelle Trachtenberg arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Laverne Cox arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Journalist Arianna Huffington and guests arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actors Gina Rodriguez and Henri Esteve kiss. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actor Eric Stonestreet arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Bailee Madison arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Jenna Dewan Tatum arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Gillian Jacobs arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Musician Pete Wentz and girlfriend Meagan Camper arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Model Anne Vyalitsyna arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and his wife Candice. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Model Hannah Davis. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Figure skater Tara Lipinski. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Journalist Maria Menounos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Model Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
