White House correspondents dinner

President Obama pokes fun at the media with comedian Keegan-Michael Key playing "Luther, Obama's anger translator" at the 2015 White House Correspondents� Association Dinner. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
President Obama drinks a toast with White House Correspondents' Association President Christi Parsons. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Michelle Obama greets Saturday Night Live comedian Cecily Strong after her monologue. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
President Obama pokes fun at the media with comedian Keegan-Michael Key playing "Luther, Obama's anger translator". REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric, actress Jenna Dewan-Tatum and supermodel Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Actresses Ashley Judd and Jane Fonda arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and his wife Nukaka arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Actress Laverne Cox arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Journalist Bob Schieffer, actor Tim Daly, actress Tea Leoni and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
First Lady Michelle Obama reacts to the monologue by Cecily Strong. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Real estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump, with his wife Melania, speaks with television reporters as he arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Saturday Night Live comedian Cecily Strong speaks. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Political consultant and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Actresses Gabourey Sidibe and Bailee Madison arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Former governor of Maryland Martin O'Malley speaks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
President Obama greets Cecily Strong after her monologue. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Fox News channel talent arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
The Reverend Al Sharpton and guest arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
President Obama pokes fun at the media with comedian Keegan-Michael Key playing "Luther, Obama's anger translator". REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Journalist George Stephanopoulos and his wife Alexandra. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
President Obama reacts to the monologue by Cecily Strong. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Actor Haley Joel Osment passes through a Secret Service checkpoint. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Actor Michael Kelly and wife Karyn arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
President Obama pokes fun at the media with comedian Keegan-Michael Key playing "Luther, Obama's anger translator". REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric laughs as Associate Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia is surprised by a kiss from NPR Legal Correspondent Nina Totenberg. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Associate Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and NPR Legal Correspondent Nina Totenberg. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Diana Taylor arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Journalist Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Journalist Arianna Huffington and guests arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
President Obama pokes fun at the media. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Journalist Wolf Blitzer and actress Jane Fonda arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Michelle Obama arrives. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Journalist Juju Chang arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Actress Darby Stanchfield arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
News anchor Lestor Holt and wife Carol Hagen arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Actor Ty Burrell and his wife Holly arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric and supermodel Christine Teigen. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Correspondent Tamron Hall arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Singer Idina Menzel arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
U.S. Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Actress Connie Nielsen arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Actor Jeffrey Wright and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Actresses Connie Britton and Sophia Bush. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Actress Michelle Trachtenberg arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Actress Laverne Cox arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Journalist Arianna Huffington and guests arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Actors Gina Rodriguez and Henri Esteve kiss. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Actor Eric Stonestreet arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Actress Bailee Madison arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Actress Jenna Dewan Tatum arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Actress Gillian Jacobs arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Musician Pete Wentz and girlfriend Meagan Camper arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Model Anne Vyalitsyna arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and his wife Candice. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Model Hannah Davis. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Figure skater Tara Lipinski. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Journalist Maria Menounos. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Model Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
