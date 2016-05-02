Edition:
White House correspondents dinner

President Barack Obama looks as Jerry Seib of The Wall Street Journal offers him a toast at the White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Actress Emma Watson attends the White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Barack Obama greets White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) President Carol Lee. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Barack Obama says "Obama out!". REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter and wife Stephanie. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Barack Obama and First lady Michelle Obama stand during a presentation of colors. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Actress Helen Mirren points to a "Prince" symbol she is wearing as she arrives on the red carpet. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Bill Nye the Science Guy arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Actress Michelle Dockery. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reverend Al Sharpton (L) and actor Michael Kelly greet each other as they arrive on the red carpet. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama laughs. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Actresses Tracee Ellis Ross (L) and Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Model Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Actress Emma Watson. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Model Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Model Daniela Lopez. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Actors Tom Hiddleston and Carrie Fisher and her dog. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NBC/MSNBC talent. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Actress Rachel McAdams. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Actress Lisa Edelstein. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Model Ashley Graham. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NBA basketball player Carmelo Anthony and wife, Lala. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Journalist Jason Rezaian and wife, Yeganeh Salehi. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Eric Trump, son of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, and wife, Lara. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Actress Rosario Dawson. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Actress Neve Campbell. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Actress Candace Cameron-Bure. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The View cast (L-R), Paula Faris, Michelle Collins, Raven Simone, Joy Behar and Candace Cameron-Bure. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Fashion designer Tory Burch. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Actress Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Actress Priyanka Chopra. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Model Christy Turlington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Actor Keegan-Michael Key. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Singer Aretha Franklin. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Television personality Theresa M. Manigault. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Actor Jeff Goldblum and wife, Emilie Livingston. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Actor Morgan Freeman. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

