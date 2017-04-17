Edition:
White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump salutes a member of the military (not seen in photo) who had just sung the U.S. national anthem as he stands with a performer in an Easter Bunny costume at the White House Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First lady Melania Trump smiles after reading the children's book "Party Animals". REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Trump and first lady Melania on the South Lawn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Trump holds an Easter greeting card he made that will be sent to a member of the military. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Trump and his son Donald Trump, Jr., watch. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Trump, first lady Melania and their son Barron watch as parents help their children during the 139th annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Melania Trump reads the children's book "Party Animals". REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Trump stands with his son Barron, first lady Melania and a performer in an Easter Bunny costume. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A boy wears a Make America Great Again hat. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Trump greets well wishers. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Children take part in the White House Easter Egg Roll. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Trump, first lady Melania and their son Barron listen as a military band plays. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Trump blows a whistle to start the White House Easter Egg Roll alongside first lady Melania and his son Barron. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Trump and his son Donald Trump, Jr. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Trump makes an Easter greeting card that will be sent to a member of the military. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Trump, first lady Melania and their son Barron make Easter greeting cards that will be sent to a member of the military. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

