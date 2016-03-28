White House Easter Egg Roll
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama share a kiss as they preside over the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama perform a reading of the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" for children gathered for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 28,...more
Two costumed Stormtroopers, from the Star Wars movie series, stand with a Secret Service agent at the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama poses for a picture with former NBA basketball star Shaquille O'Neal, reality TV personality Nicole "Hoopz" Alexander and an unidentified child on the basketball court at the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington...more
President Barack Obama greets families and volunteers at the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Michelle Obama and President Obama act out scenes from the children's book 'Where the Wild Things Are' as they preside over the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Michelle Obama participates in a children relay race in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington at the annual Easter Egg Roll, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Former NBA basketball star Shaquille O'Neal (3rd L) greets President Barack Obama as they shoot hoops with children on the basketball court at the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Idina Menzel performs on a stage during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Guests attend the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former NBA basketball star Shaquille O'Neal (L) stands next to President Barack Obama (R) as they shoot hoops with children on the basketball court at the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama plays tennis with children at the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A little girl gets a kiss on the cheek as families cover the South Lawn during the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama collects high fives from children after he read a book to them at the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama fist bumps a costumed Stormtrooper from the Star Wars movies as he presides over the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Michelle Obama, President Barack Obama and the Easter Bunny applaud after Idina Menzel sang the national anthem at the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama playfully takes a defender's stance with children on the basketball court at the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
