Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 1, 2013 | 3:35pm EDT

White House Easter Egg Roll

<p>Children participate in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Children participate in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, April 01, 2013

Children participate in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
1 / 18
<p>President Obama consoles Donovan Frazier, 5, who lost during his easter egg roll event during in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama consoles Donovan Frazier, 5, who lost during his easter egg roll event during in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, April 01, 2013

President Obama consoles Donovan Frazier, 5, who lost during his easter egg roll event during in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 18
<p>First lady Michelle Obama reads the book 'Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs' to kids during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

First lady Michelle Obama reads the book 'Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs' to kids during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 01, 2013

First lady Michelle Obama reads the book 'Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs' to kids during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
3 / 18
<p>A boy participates in the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A boy participates in the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 01, 2013

A boy participates in the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
4 / 18
<p>President Obama plays tennis during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama plays tennis during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, April 01, 2013

President Obama plays tennis during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
5 / 18
<p>First lady Michelle Obama cooks with television chef Anne Burrell (R) at the healthy eating station during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

First lady Michelle Obama cooks with television chef Anne Burrell (R) at the healthy eating station during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 01, 2013

First lady Michelle Obama cooks with television chef Anne Burrell (R) at the healthy eating station during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
6 / 18
<p>President Obama and first lady Michelle and their daughters Sasha (2nd R) and Malia participate in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama and first lady Michelle and their daughters Sasha (2nd R) and Malia participate in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, April 01, 2013

President Obama and first lady Michelle and their daughters Sasha (2nd R) and Malia participate in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
7 / 18
<p>Visitors have their picture taken with volunteers in costume at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Visitors have their picture taken with volunteers in costume at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 01, 2013

Visitors have their picture taken with volunteers in costume at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
8 / 18
<p>President Obama reads the children's book "Chicka Chicka Boom Boom" to children alongside his dog Bo during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama reads the children's book "Chicka Chicka Boom Boom" to children alongside his dog Bo during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, April 01, 2013

President Obama reads the children's book "Chicka Chicka Boom Boom" to children alongside his dog Bo during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
9 / 18
<p>First lady Michelle Obama runs to grab an errant Easter Egg after one of the children started the race prematurely during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

First lady Michelle Obama runs to grab an errant Easter Egg after one of the children started the race prematurely during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, April 01, 2013

First lady Michelle Obama runs to grab an errant Easter Egg after one of the children started the race prematurely during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
10 / 18
<p>First lady Michelle Obama smiles as her daughters Malia and Sasha read a children's book to kids during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

First lady Michelle Obama smiles as her daughters Malia and Sasha read a children's book to kids during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 01, 2013

First lady Michelle Obama smiles as her daughters Malia and Sasha read a children's book to kids during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
11 / 18
<p>President Obama makes a shot at the basket during a game of basketball during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama makes a shot at the basket during a game of basketball during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, April 01, 2013

President Obama makes a shot at the basket during a game of basketball during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
12 / 18
<p>Singer Jessica Sanchez sings the Star Spangled Banner alongside Marian Robinson, President Obama, his daughter Malia, first lady Michelle and the Easter Bunny during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Singer Jessica Sanchez sings the Star Spangled Banner alongside Marian Robinson, President Obama, his daughter Malia, first lady Michelle and the Easter Bunny during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1,...more

Monday, April 01, 2013

Singer Jessica Sanchez sings the Star Spangled Banner alongside Marian Robinson, President Obama, his daughter Malia, first lady Michelle and the Easter Bunny during the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
13 / 18
<p>President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Malia watch a game as they participate in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Malia watch a game as they participate in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, April 01, 2013

President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Malia watch a game as they participate in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
14 / 18
<p>First lady Michelle Obama sings and dances as she cooks with television personalities Al Roker and Anne Burrell at the healthy eating station during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

First lady Michelle Obama sings and dances as she cooks with television personalities Al Roker and Anne Burrell at the healthy eating station during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst more

Monday, April 01, 2013

First lady Michelle Obama sings and dances as she cooks with television personalities Al Roker and Anne Burrell at the healthy eating station during the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
15 / 18
<p>A boy takes a nap as first lady Michelle Obama and her daughters Malia and Sasha depart after reading books at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A boy takes a nap as first lady Michelle Obama and her daughters Malia and Sasha depart after reading books at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, April 01, 2013

A boy takes a nap as first lady Michelle Obama and her daughters Malia and Sasha depart after reading books at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
16 / 18
<p>President Obama consoles Donovan Frazier, 5, who lost during his easter egg roll event during in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama consoles Donovan Frazier, 5, who lost during his easter egg roll event during in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, April 01, 2013

President Obama consoles Donovan Frazier, 5, who lost during his easter egg roll event during in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
17 / 18
<p>President Obama and first lady Michelle and their daughters Sasha and Malia participate in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama and first lady Michelle and their daughters Sasha and Malia participate in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, April 01, 2013

President Obama and first lady Michelle and their daughters Sasha and Malia participate in the 135th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Holi festival in Utah

Holi festival in Utah

Next Slideshows

Holi festival in Utah

Holi festival in Utah

Thousands celebrate the spring Hindu festival.

Apr 01 2013
Saudi stunt driving

Saudi stunt driving

Stunt driving is a popular hobby among Saudi youths.

Apr 01 2013
Holy Week

Holy Week

Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter.

Mar 29 2013
Playing Jesus

Playing Jesus

Re-enacting the crucifixion ahead of Easter.

Mar 29 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast