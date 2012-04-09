Edition:
White House egg roll

<p>President Obama reads the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" alongside his wife and their daughters Sasha and Malia during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>President Obama reacts waves as he stands beside the Easter Bunny during the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>Children roll Easter eggs at the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>President Obama shoots a basket during the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>First lady Michelle Obama walks with her children, Sasha and Malia, at the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>President Obama starts a competition between children at the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>President Obama reads the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" alongside first lady Michelle during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>President Obama starts kids at the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>First lady Michelle Obama and her daughters Sasha and Malia at the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>President Obama watches children participate in the the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>President Obama does push-ups while playing basketball during the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>President Obama plays tennis during the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>President Obama reacts as he plays tennis during the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>First lady Michelle Obama and her daughters Sasha and Malia cheer at the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>President Obama is held as he shoots a basket during the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>President Obama is held as he shoots a basket during the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama kick off the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>President Obama's motorcade sits on the driveway next to where the South Lawn of the White House is being prepared for the upcoming Easter Egg Roll, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Children participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>President Obama reacts to a missed shot as he plays basketball during the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

