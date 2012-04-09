White House egg roll
President Obama reads the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" alongside his wife and their daughters Sasha and Malia during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama reads the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" alongside his wife and their daughters Sasha and Malia during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama reacts waves as he stands beside the Easter Bunny during the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama reacts waves as he stands beside the Easter Bunny during the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Children roll Easter eggs at the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Children roll Easter eggs at the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama shoots a basket during the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama shoots a basket during the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Michelle Obama walks with her children, Sasha and Malia, at the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
First lady Michelle Obama walks with her children, Sasha and Malia, at the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama starts a competition between children at the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama starts a competition between children at the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama reads the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" alongside first lady Michelle during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama reads the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" alongside first lady Michelle during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama starts kids at the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama starts kids at the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
First lady Michelle Obama and her daughters Sasha and Malia at the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
First lady Michelle Obama and her daughters Sasha and Malia at the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama watches children participate in the the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama watches children participate in the the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama does push-ups while playing basketball during the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama does push-ups while playing basketball during the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama plays tennis during the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama plays tennis during the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama reacts as he plays tennis during the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama reacts as he plays tennis during the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Michelle Obama and her daughters Sasha and Malia cheer at the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
First lady Michelle Obama and her daughters Sasha and Malia cheer at the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama is held as he shoots a basket during the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama is held as he shoots a basket during the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama is held as he shoots a basket during the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama is held as he shoots a basket during the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama kick off the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama kick off the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama's motorcade sits on the driveway next to where the South Lawn of the White House is being prepared for the upcoming Easter Egg Roll, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama's motorcade sits on the driveway next to where the South Lawn of the White House is being prepared for the upcoming Easter Egg Roll, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Children participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Children participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama reacts to a missed shot as he plays basketball during the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama reacts to a missed shot as he plays basketball during the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Romney sweeps three primaries
Mitt Romney made a leap toward winning the Republican presidential nomination with a clean sweep of Wisconsin, Maryland and Washington DC primaries.
Santorum in Wisconsin
Santorum vows to make a stand in Wisconsin.
Illinois decides
Romney scores a big win over Santorum in Illinois.
Santorum's Southern surge
Rick Santorum won a pair of crucial Deep South primaries on Tuesday, taking control of the party's conservative wing in the presidential race and dealing a...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.