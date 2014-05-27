White House Science Fair
President Barack Obama looks at a sandless sandbag next to its inventor Peyton Robertson, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as he hosts the 2014 White House Science Fair in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington May 27, 2014. ...more
President Barack Obama shakes hands after speaking at the White House Science Fair. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama bends down to listen to a team of Girl Scouts USA from Tulsa, Oklahoma, explaining their flood proof bridge design with Avery Dodson (L-R), Miriam Schaffer, Lucy Claire Sharp, Natalie Hurley and Clair Winton. REUTERS/Larry...more
President Barack Obama shakes hands before speaking as he hosts the 2014 White House Science Fair. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama listens to Maria Haynes, of Santa Cruz, California, talk about her concussion cushion football helmet. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama poses with John Moore (L) and Lidia Wolf (R) of Chicago after they explained their FIRST robot project. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama listens to Elana Simon of New York explain her project about cancer. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama poses with Olivia Van Amsterdam and Katelyn Sweeney, both from Natick, Massachusetts, along with their rescue robot. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama poses with the inventor of a sandless sandbag Peyton Robertson, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama listens to Deidre Carillo of San Antonio explain her project. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama prepares to catch a basketball thrown by team member Brooke Bohn and her project, a basketball catapult. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama listens to Nicolas Badila, of Jonesboro, Georgia. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama looks at an information board made by Eric Chen of San Diego about his project on influenza treatments. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama speaks as he hosts the 2014 White House Science Fair. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama looks at a sandless sandbag next to its inventor Peyton Robertson, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Larry Downing
