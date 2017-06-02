Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 2, 2017 | 1:15pm EDT

Who are the world's biggest polluters?

1: China is the largest emitter of carbon dioxide in the world, according to the most recent data from the Global Carbon Project. China emits about 10,357 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2: The United States is second, with about 5,414 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

3: India emits about 2,274 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/Arko Datta

4: The Russian Federation emits about 1,617 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

5: Japan emits about 1,237 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

6: Germany emits about 798 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/File

7: Iran emits about 648 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

8: Saudi Arabia emits about 601 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/ Ali Jarekji

9: South Korea emits about 592 million metric tons per year. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

10: Canada emits about 557 million metric tons per year. Source: <a href='http://bit.ly/2fNItbR' target='_blank'>http://bit.ly/2fNItbR</a> REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

