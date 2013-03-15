Edition:
Who can beat the Heat?

<p>Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade shoots under pressure from the Philadelphia 76ers' Damien Wilkins during their game in Philadelphia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Miami Heat forward Lebron James goes after a loose ball against Atlanta Hawks Kyle Korver, Josh Smith and Dahntay Jones (L-R) during their game in Miami, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Sullivan</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Miami Heat forward LeBron James grabs a rebound in front of team mate Chris Andersen against the Indiana Pacers during their game in Miami, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Sullivan</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>A fan holds a poster stating that Lebron James should be the new pope as the Heat played against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade grabs an offensive rebound against Atlanta Hawks during their game in Miami, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Sullivan</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Miami Heat center Chris Bosch dunks the ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Josh Smith during their game in Miami, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Sullivan</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Miami Heat forward LeBron James soars to the basket during their game against the Orlando Magic in Miami, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Sullivan</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Miami Heat center Chris Bosh reacts after he scored against the New York Knicks late in the fourth quarter of their game at Madison Square Garden in New York, March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Miami Heat forward LeBron James scores past New York Knicks forward Iman Shumpert in New York, March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Miami Heat forward LeBron James pulls down a rebound in front of New York Knicks guard Raymond Felton in New York, March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James congratulates teammate Chris Bosh following their game against the Sacramento Kings in Miami, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Rhona Wise</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James works against Memphis Grizzlies' Quincy Pondexter in Miami, March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Sacramento Kings' Isaiah Thomas shoots over Miami Heat's Norris Cole in Miami, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Rhona Wise</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade shoots around Sacramento Kings' (L-R) Travis Outlaw, DeMarcus Cousins and Patrick Patterson in Miami, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Rhona Wise</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James is defended by Sacramento Kings' Tyreke Evans and John Salmons (R) in Miami, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Rhona Wise</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Miami Heat's Dwyana Wade is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers' Dion Waiters in Miami, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Rhona Wise</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade dunks over Cleveland Cavaliers' Tyler Zeller in Miami, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Rhona Wise</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Miami Heat forward LeBron James dunks the ball near Philadelphia 76ers forward Dorell Wright in Philadelphia, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Miami Heat center Chris Bosh dunks between Philadelphia 76ers Dorell Wright (4) and Evan Turner (12) in Philadelphia, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Miami Heat's Ray Allen steals a pass intended for Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler in Chicago, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls' Joakim Noah in Chicago, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James goes to the basket between Chicago Bulls' Luol Deng and Carlos Boozer in Chicago, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Miami Heat teammates Dwyane Wade and LeBron James watch from the bench in the closing seconds against the Portland Trail Blazers in Miami, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James chews his mouthpiece during a timeout against the Portland Trail Blazers in Miami, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers in Miami, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant reaches in as Miami Heat's LeBron James controls a rebound in Miami, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Houston Rockets' Toney Douglas is defended by Miami Heat's LeBron James and Chris Anderson in Miami, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rhona Wise</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James is defended by Houston Rockets' Cole Aldrich (C, obscured) and James Harden in Miami, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rhona Wise</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James argues with official Mike Callahan during the first half of their game against the Houston Rockets in Miami, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Rhona Wise</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

<p>Miami Heat's Ray Allen bowls over Toronto Raptors' John Lucas III driving to the basket in Toronto, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Thursday, March 14, 2013

