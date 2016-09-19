Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 19, 2016 | 1:35pm EDT

Who can spit a pacifier furthest?

A combination of eight pictures shows participants of the pacifier spitting World Championship in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A combination of eight pictures shows participants of the pacifier spitting World Championship in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A combination of eight pictures shows participants of the pacifier spitting World Championship in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
1 / 14
An unidentified participant holds her baby as she takes part in the women's final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An unidentified participant holds her baby as she takes part in the women's final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
An unidentified participant holds her baby as she takes part in the women's final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
2 / 14
Frank Stechno takes part in the men's final of the pacifier spitting World Championship in Nidderau near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Frank Stechno takes part in the men's final of the pacifier spitting World Championship in Nidderau near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Frank Stechno takes part in the men's final of the pacifier spitting World Championship in Nidderau near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
3 / 14
Phillip Schiefelbein spits a pacifier to win the men's final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Phillip Schiefelbein spits a pacifier to win the men's final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Phillip Schiefelbein spits a pacifier to win the men's final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 14
A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
5 / 14
A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
6 / 14
A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
7 / 14
A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
8 / 14
A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
9 / 14
A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
10 / 14
A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
11 / 14
Natalie Puglisi and Phillip Schiefelbein spit their pacifiers next to each other after winning the women's and men's final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Natalie Puglisi and Phillip Schiefelbein spit their pacifiers next to each other after winning the women's and men's final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Natalie Puglisi and Phillip Schiefelbein spit their pacifiers next to each other after winning the women's and men's final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 14
Natalie Puglisi prepares for her winning attempt during the women's final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Natalie Puglisi prepares for her winning attempt during the women's final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
Natalie Puglisi prepares for her winning attempt during the women's final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
13 / 14
A combination of six pictures shows Phillip Schiefelbein winning the men's final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A combination of six pictures shows Phillip Schiefelbein winning the men's final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
A combination of six pictures shows Phillip Schiefelbein winning the men's final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Three bachelors and a baby

Three bachelors and a baby

Next Slideshows

Three bachelors and a baby

Three bachelors and a baby

Japanese bachelors looking for love can now learn child-rearing skills to boost their chances of finding a partner.

Sep 19 2016
Chinese paramilitary training

Chinese paramilitary training

Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.

Sep 19 2016
Inside the iPhone 7

Inside the iPhone 7

The company iFixit tears down the iPhone 7 Plus to get a closer look at the new features.

Sep 16 2016
Camping out for an iPhone

Camping out for an iPhone

Customers line up ahead of the iPhone 7 Plus release.

Sep 15 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq�s central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast