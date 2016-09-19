Who can spit a pacifier furthest?
A combination of eight pictures shows participants of the pacifier spitting World Championship in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An unidentified participant holds her baby as she takes part in the women's final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Frank Stechno takes part in the men's final of the pacifier spitting World Championship in Nidderau near Frankfurt. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Phillip Schiefelbein spits a pacifier to win the men's final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A participant takes part in the final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Natalie Puglisi and Phillip Schiefelbein spit their pacifiers next to each other after winning the women's and men's final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Natalie Puglisi prepares for her winning attempt during the women's final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A combination of six pictures shows Phillip Schiefelbein winning the men's final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Next Slideshows
Three bachelors and a baby
Japanese bachelors looking for love can now learn child-rearing skills to boost their chances of finding a partner.
Chinese paramilitary training
Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.
Inside the iPhone 7
The company iFixit tears down the iPhone 7 Plus to get a closer look at the new features.
Camping out for an iPhone
Customers line up ahead of the iPhone 7 Plus release.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq�s central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.