Pictures | Thu Jun 20, 2013

Who has nukes?

<p>According to the counting rules in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), the United States has an estimated 5,200 nuclear warheads and 2,700 operationally deployed warheads. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool</p>

According to the counting rules in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), the United States has an estimated 5,200 nuclear warheads and 2,700 operationally deployed warheads.

Thursday, June 20, 2013

According to the counting rules in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), the United States has an estimated 5,200 nuclear warheads and 2,700 operationally deployed warheads. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

<p>Russia is estimated to have around 14,000 nuclear weapons, although the total is uncertain because there is no accurate count of tactical weapons. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Russia is estimated to have around 14,000 nuclear weapons, although the total is uncertain because there is no accurate count of tactical weapons.

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Russia is estimated to have around 14,000 nuclear weapons, although the total is uncertain because there is no accurate count of tactical weapons. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>France has pared down its arsenal to approximately 300 nuclear warheads. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

France has pared down its arsenal to approximately 300 nuclear warheads.

Thursday, June 20, 2013

France has pared down its arsenal to approximately 300 nuclear warheads. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Britain's nuclear stockpile consists of fewer than 200 strategic and "sub-strategic" warheads on four Vanguard-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Britain's nuclear stockpile consists of fewer than 200 strategic and "sub-strategic" warheads on four Vanguard-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines.

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Britain's nuclear stockpile consists of fewer than 200 strategic and "sub-strategic" warheads on four Vanguard-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>China is estimated to have about 400 strategic and tactical nuclear weapons, and stocks of fissile material sufficient to produce a much larger arsenal. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

China is estimated to have about 400 strategic and tactical nuclear weapons, and stocks of fissile material sufficient to produce a much larger arsenal.

Thursday, June 20, 2013

China is estimated to have about 400 strategic and tactical nuclear weapons, and stocks of fissile material sufficient to produce a much larger arsenal. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>India has formally declared itself a nuclear weapon state. New Delhi is likely to have manufactured weapons-grade plutonium for at least 100 warheads. REUTERS/Army Handout</p>

India has formally declared itself a nuclear weapon state. New Delhi is likely to have manufactured weapons-grade plutonium for at least 100 warheads.

Thursday, June 20, 2013

India has formally declared itself a nuclear weapon state. New Delhi is likely to have manufactured weapons-grade plutonium for at least 100 warheads. REUTERS/Army Handout

<p>North Korea tested its first nuclear explosive device in October 2006 and its second in May 2009. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

North Korea tested its first nuclear explosive device in October 2006 and its second in May 2009.

Thursday, June 20, 2013

North Korea tested its first nuclear explosive device in October 2006 and its second in May 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Pakistan is believed to have stockpiled approximately 580-800 kg of highly enriched uranium, sufficient amounts to build 30-50 fission bombs. According to the United States, China helped Pakistan by providing nuclear-related materials, scientific expertise and technical assistance. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Pakistan is believed to have stockpiled approximately 580-800 kg of highly enriched uranium, sufficient amounts to build 30-50 fission bombs. According to the United States, China helped Pakistan by providing nuclear-related materials, scientific expertise and technical assistance.

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Pakistan is believed to have stockpiled approximately 580-800 kg of highly enriched uranium, sufficient amounts to build 30-50 fission bombs. According to the United States, China helped Pakistan by providing nuclear-related materials, scientific expertise and technical assistance. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Israel is widely understood to possess a sizable nuclear arsenal but maintains a policy of nuclear ambiguity. Based on estimates of the plutonium production capacity of the Dimona reactor, Israel has approximately 100-200 advanced nuclear explosive devices. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen</p>

Israel is widely understood to possess a sizable nuclear arsenal but maintains a policy of nuclear ambiguity. Based on estimates of the plutonium production capacity of the Dimona reactor, Israel has approximately 100-200 advanced nuclear explosive devices.

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Israel is widely understood to possess a sizable nuclear arsenal but maintains a policy of nuclear ambiguity. Based on estimates of the plutonium production capacity of the Dimona reactor, Israel has approximately 100-200 advanced nuclear explosive devices. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

