Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 23, 2017 | 10:16pm EST

Who has nukes?

According to data at the beginning of 2017 from the Federation of American Scientists, the United States has an estimated inventory of 6,800 nuclear warheads, with 1,740 of them strategically deployed. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

According to data at the beginning of 2017 from the Federation of American Scientists, the United States has an estimated inventory of 6,800 nuclear warheads, with 1,740 of them strategically deployed. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2009
According to data at the beginning of 2017 from the Federation of American Scientists, the United States has an estimated inventory of 6,800 nuclear warheads, with 1,740 of them strategically deployed. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool
Close
1 / 9
Russia is estimated to have around 7,000 nuclear warheads. Of these, an estimated 1,950 are strategically deployed. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Russia is estimated to have around 7,000 nuclear warheads. Of these, an estimated 1,950 are strategically deployed. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2009
Russia is estimated to have around 7,000 nuclear warheads. Of these, an estimated 1,950 are strategically deployed. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Close
2 / 9
France has pared down its arsenal to approximately 300 nuclear warheads. Of these, an estimated 280 are strategically deployed. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

France has pared down its arsenal to approximately 300 nuclear warheads. Of these, an estimated 280 are strategically deployed. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2007
France has pared down its arsenal to approximately 300 nuclear warheads. Of these, an estimated 280 are strategically deployed. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
3 / 9
China is estimated to have about 260 strategic and tactical nuclear weapons, and stocks of fissile material sufficient to produce a much larger arsenal. REUTERS/China Daily

China is estimated to have about 260 strategic and tactical nuclear weapons, and stocks of fissile material sufficient to produce a much larger arsenal. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, December 05, 2013
China is estimated to have about 260 strategic and tactical nuclear weapons, and stocks of fissile material sufficient to produce a much larger arsenal. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
4 / 9
Britain's nuclear stockpile consists of about 215 weapons. The country is current reducing its stockpile, and by the mid-2020s it will be reduced to not more than 180. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Britain's nuclear stockpile consists of about 215 weapons. The country is current reducing its stockpile, and by the mid-2020s it will be reduced to not more than 180. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2009
Britain's nuclear stockpile consists of about 215 weapons. The country is current reducing its stockpile, and by the mid-2020s it will be reduced to not more than 180. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
5 / 9
Pakistan is believed to possess a nuclear inventory of 120-130 warheads, though none are believed to be deployed but kept in storage. REUTERS/Stringer

Pakistan is believed to possess a nuclear inventory of 120-130 warheads, though none are believed to be deployed but kept in storage. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2008
Pakistan is believed to possess a nuclear inventory of 120-130 warheads, though none are believed to be deployed but kept in storage. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 9
India has formally declared itself a nuclear weapon state. New Delhi is likely to have manufactured weapons-grade plutonium for at least 110-120 warheads, which are not deployed but in central storage. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation

India has formally declared itself a nuclear weapon state. New Delhi is likely to have manufactured weapons-grade plutonium for at least 110-120 warheads, which are not deployed but in central storage. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2012
India has formally declared itself a nuclear weapon state. New Delhi is likely to have manufactured weapons-grade plutonium for at least 110-120 warheads, which are not deployed but in central storage. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation
Close
7 / 9
Israel is widely understood to possess a sizeable nuclear arsenal but maintains a policy of nuclear ambiguity. Their stockpile is estimated to be 80 warheads. Based on estimates of the plutonium production capacity of the Dimona reactor, Israel has enough plutonium for approximately 100-200 advanced nuclear explosive devices. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Israel is widely understood to possess a sizeable nuclear arsenal but maintains a policy of nuclear ambiguity. Their stockpile is estimated to be 80 warheads. Based on estimates of the plutonium production capacity of the Dimona reactor, Israel has...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2009
Israel is widely understood to possess a sizeable nuclear arsenal but maintains a policy of nuclear ambiguity. Their stockpile is estimated to be 80 warheads. Based on estimates of the plutonium production capacity of the Dimona reactor, Israel has enough plutonium for approximately 100-200 advanced nuclear explosive devices. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Close
8 / 9
North Korea has conducted five underground nuclear tests, as recently as September 2016, but there is no publicly available evidence that the country has miniaturized and operationalized nuclear weapons capability. REUTERS/Stringer

North Korea has conducted five underground nuclear tests, as recently as September 2016, but there is no publicly available evidence that the country has miniaturized and operationalized nuclear weapons capability. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2012
North Korea has conducted five underground nuclear tests, as recently as September 2016, but there is no publicly available evidence that the country has miniaturized and operationalized nuclear weapons capability. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Last stand at Standing Rock

Last stand at Standing Rock

Next Slideshows

Last stand at Standing Rock

Last stand at Standing Rock

Dozens of armed law enforcement officials clear the camp that for months served as a base of opposition to the Dakota Access pipeline as a deadline to abandon...

Feb 23 2017
I am transgender

I am transgender

The faces and experiences of transgender people around the world.

Feb 23 2017
Iraqi forces push into Mosul

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces close in on the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul to create a bridgehead for a thrust into the city.

Feb 23 2017
Republicans face town hall protests

Republicans face town hall protests

Republican lawmakers face constituents angry over the first days of the Trump presidency.

Feb 23 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Pipeline protests arrive in Washington

Pipeline protests arrive in Washington

Indigenous tribe members demonstrate against the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in Washington.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos