Who has nukes?
According to data at the beginning of 2017 from the Federation of American Scientists, the United States has an estimated inventory of 6,800 nuclear warheads, with 1,740 of them strategically deployed. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool
Russia is estimated to have around 7,000 nuclear warheads. Of these, an estimated 1,950 are strategically deployed. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
France has pared down its arsenal to approximately 300 nuclear warheads. Of these, an estimated 280 are strategically deployed. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
China is estimated to have about 260 strategic and tactical nuclear weapons, and stocks of fissile material sufficient to produce a much larger arsenal. REUTERS/China Daily
Britain's nuclear stockpile consists of about 215 weapons. The country is current reducing its stockpile, and by the mid-2020s it will be reduced to not more than 180. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Pakistan is believed to possess a nuclear inventory of 120-130 warheads, though none are believed to be deployed but kept in storage. REUTERS/Stringer
India has formally declared itself a nuclear weapon state. New Delhi is likely to have manufactured weapons-grade plutonium for at least 110-120 warheads, which are not deployed but in central storage. REUTERS/Indian Defence Research and Development...more
Israel is widely understood to possess a sizeable nuclear arsenal but maintains a policy of nuclear ambiguity. Their stockpile is estimated to be 80 warheads. Based on estimates of the plutonium production capacity of the Dimona reactor, Israel has...more
North Korea has conducted five underground nuclear tests, as recently as September 2016, but there is no publicly available evidence that the country has miniaturized and operationalized nuclear weapons capability. REUTERS/Stringer
