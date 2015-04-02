Who is al Shabaab?

Following the killing of leader Ahmed Abdi Godane by a U.S. air strike in 2008, al Shabaab reaffirmed its affiliation to al Qaeda, and named its new leader as Sheikh Ahmad Umar Abu Ubaidah, warning its enemies to "expect only that which will cause...more

Caption: Three members of al Shabaab found guilty by a Somali military court of killing civilians and masterminding a recent attack on the Presidential Palace stand tied to poles shortly before they were executed by a firing squad in capital Mogadishu August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

