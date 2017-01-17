Edition:
Who's at Davos?

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Singer and UNICEF ambassador Shakira.

Singer and UNICEF ambassador Shakira. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Singer and UNICEF ambassador Shakira. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO of the General Motors Company.

Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO of the General Motors Company. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO of the General Motors Company. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft Corporation.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft Corporation. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft Corporation. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Ginni Rometty, Chairman and CEO of IBM.

Ginni Rometty, Chairman and CEO of IBM. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Ginni Rometty, Chairman and CEO of IBM. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Actor and co-founder of water.org Matt Damon.

Actor and co-founder of water.org Matt Damon. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Actor and co-founder of water.org Matt Damon. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Anthony Scaramucci, assistant to President-elect Donald Trump and Director of Public Liaison.

Anthony Scaramucci, assistant to President-elect Donald Trump and Director of Public Liaison. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Anthony Scaramucci, assistant to President-elect Donald Trump and Director of Public Liaison. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and his wife Peng Liyuan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and his wife Peng Liyuan. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and his wife Peng Liyuan. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Marc Benioff, Chairman and CEO of Salesforce.

Marc Benioff, Chairman and CEO of Salesforce. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Marc Benioff, Chairman and CEO of Salesforce. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
German violinist Anne Sophie Mutter reacts next to Hilde Schwab, wife of World Economic Forum (WEF) Executive Chairman and founder Klaus Schwab during the Crystal Awards ceremony of the annual meeting of the Forum.

German violinist Anne Sophie Mutter reacts next to Hilde Schwab, wife of World Economic Forum (WEF) Executive Chairman and founder Klaus Schwab during the Crystal Awards ceremony of the annual meeting of the Forum. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
German violinist Anne Sophie Mutter reacts next to Hilde Schwab, wife of World Economic Forum (WEF) Executive Chairman and founder Klaus Schwab during the Crystal Awards ceremony of the annual meeting of the Forum. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Tidjane Thiam, CEO of the Credit Suisse bank.

Tidjane Thiam, CEO of the Credit Suisse bank. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Tidjane Thiam, CEO of the Credit Suisse bank. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Andrew Liveris, Chairman and CEO of The Dow Chemical Company.

Andrew Liveris, Chairman and CEO of The Dow Chemical Company. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Andrew Liveris, Chairman and CEO of The Dow Chemical Company. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Belgium's Queen Mathilde (L) listens to former Danish Prime Minister and CEO of Save the Children International Helle Thorning-Schmidt during the Crystal Awards ceremony of the annual meeting.

Belgium's Queen Mathilde (L) listens to former Danish Prime Minister and CEO of Save the Children International Helle Thorning-Schmidt during the Crystal Awards ceremony of the annual meeting. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Belgium's Queen Mathilde (L) listens to former Danish Prime Minister and CEO of Save the Children International Helle Thorning-Schmidt during the Crystal Awards ceremony of the annual meeting. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Ruth Porat, Senior Vice-President and CFO of Alphabet.

Ruth Porat, Senior Vice-President and CFO of Alphabet. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Ruth Porat, Senior Vice-President and CFO of Alphabet. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Swiss President Doris Leuthard stands next to China's President Xi Jinping as they launch the Swiss-Sino year of tourism next to a panda ice sculpture.

Swiss President Doris Leuthard stands next to China's President Xi Jinping as they launch the Swiss-Sino year of tourism next to a panda ice sculpture. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Swiss President Doris Leuthard stands next to China's President Xi Jinping as they launch the Swiss-Sino year of tourism next to a panda ice sculpture. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool
Colombian singer Shakira and actor Forest Whitaker during the Crystal Awards ceremony.

Colombian singer Shakira and actor Forest Whitaker during the Crystal Awards ceremony. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Colombian singer Shakira and actor Forest Whitaker during the Crystal Awards ceremony. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
