Who's at Sun Valley?
Stacey Bendet Eisner, CEO and Creative Director of Alice and Olivia. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Brian Chesky, cofounder and the CEO of Airbnb, walks with Elissa Patel. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jack Dorsey, interim CEO of Twitter and CEO of Square, talks with YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, as venture capitalist Vivi Nevo walks with them. REUTERS/Mike Blake
GoPro CEO Nick Woodman. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Anthony Noto, chief financial officer of Twitter, walks up a flight of stairs behind Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tesla founder Elon Musk walks with his wife, British actress Talulah Riley. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Apple CEO Tim Cook walks with CBS Corporation CEO Leslie Moonves and Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Barry Diller, Chairman and Senior Executive of IAC/InterActiveCorp and Expedia, Inc. walks with his wife Diane von Furstenberg. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Alexander Karp, American billionaire businessman and co-founder and CEO of the software firm Palantir Technologies. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Peter Karmanos, Jr., majority owner and chief executive officer of the Carolina Hurricanes, arrives with his wife Danialle. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook, arrives with Lorna Borenstein. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. REUTERS/Mike Blake
21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch walks with his wife Kathryn. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mark Pincus, CEO of Zynga chats with Michael Ovitz, former Disney CEO. REUTERS/Mike Blake
John William Henry, principal owner of the The Boston Globe, Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, with his wife Linda. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Eric Lefkofsky, CEO of Groupon. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Disney CEO Bob Iger walks with his wife Willow Bay. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Leslie Moonves, President and Chief Executive Officer of CBS Corporation. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Muhtar Kent, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Coca- Cola Company walks with his wife Defoe. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Activision Blizzard CEO Robert A. Kotick (R) chats with NBC Universal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon.com, with television personality and journalist Charlie Rose. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rony Abovitz, CEO of augmented reality startup Magic Leap. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Elizabeth Hughes Eginton, Chief Marketing Officer at Latham & Watkins, bikes with Chris Davis. REUTERS/Mike Blake
21st Century Fox Executive Co-Chairmen Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twitter's CFO Anthony Noto (C) walks with Facebook's CFO David Wehner (L) and Vice President of Partnership Dan Rose (R). REUTERS/Mike Blake
Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam (R) talks to New England Patriots owner and The Kraft Group CEO Robert Kraft. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jerry Yang, co-founder and former CEO of Yahoo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Film and television producer Brain Grazer walks with Veronica Smiley. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jerry Reinsdorf, Chicago Bulls owner. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger (L) walks with Co-chair, Disney Media Networks, and President, Disney/ABC Television Group, Ben Sherman (C) and Disney COO Tom Staggs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Robert Marcus, chief executive officer and chairman of Time Warner Cable Inc. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chris Silbermann, President of International Creative Management, Inc. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Howard Stringer, former Sony Corporation CEO. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Stan Kroenke (L), owner of Kroenke Sports Enterprises, walks with Malaysian businessman and philanthropist Ananda Krishnan. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Donald Edward Graham, CEO and Chairman of Graham Holdings Company. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Philippe Dauman, President and CEO of Viacom, walks with his wife Debbie. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kenneth Gerard Langone Sr., co-founder of The Home Depot. REUTERS/Mike Blake
John Donahoe , President and CEO of eBay Inc, walks with his wife Eileen. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Former commissioner of Major League Baseball and chairman of the U.S. Olympic Committee Peter Ueberroth. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Reid Hoffman (L), co-founder of LinkedIn, talks to Bing Gordon, former Chief Creative Officer of video game publisher and developer Electronic Arts. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tim Armstrong, CEO of AOL Inc. REUTERS/Mike Blake
