Who's at the final debate?
Melania Trump (2nd L-R), wife of Donald Trump, and his daughters Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump attend the third and final presidential debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton (R) talks with his daughter Chelsea Clinton. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
President Barack Obama's half brother Malik, a guest of Donald Trump, sits in the crowd. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager for Donald Trump, answers questions in the spin room. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball team owner Mark Cuban (R) talks with retired basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (L) as they await the start. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Corey Lewandowski (R), former campaign manager for Donald Trump, arrives in the spin room. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sarah Palin speaks with Ben Carson near President Barack Obama's half brother Malik (L). REUTERS/Mike Blake
Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards (3rd L) attends debate. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Melania Trump (R) greets vice presidential candidate Mike Pence before the third and final presidential debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Republican Party donor Sheldon Adelson. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Eric Trump. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chelsea Clinton, her father Bill Clinton, and Chelsea's husband Marc Mezvinsky (back) arrive. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ivanka Trump. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mike Pence. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Donald Trump Jr. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Actor Scott Baio and his wife Renee Sloan. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and advisor to Donald Trump. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Bill Clinton throws a kiss to someone in the crowd. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hewlett Packard chair and Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Republican National Commitee Chairman Reince Priebus. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Former Republican candidate Ben Carson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singer Wayne Newton and his wife Kathleen McCrone take their seats. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Ted Danson and his wife Mary Steenburgen arrive. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Ted Danson arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jesse Jackson arrives at the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Musician Steve Aoki arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Israeli-American businessman Haim Saban. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Former U.S. president Bill Clinton listens during the debate. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Photographer Juda Ngwenya's portfolio of work
Reuters South Africa-based photographer Juda Ngwenya who documented Nelson Mandela's historic rise to power died on Wednesday.
Inside a burning Damascus building
Rescuers attempt to put out a fire inside a building after shelling in Damascus.
Philippines' deadly drug war
President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" has killed thousands of people since he took office.
Anti-U.S. protest in Philippines
Philippine police use tear gas to disperse protesters outside the U.S. embassy in Manila.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.