Who's at the inauguration
Hope Hicks, Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Bill and Hillary Clinton arrive. REUTERS/John Angelillo/Pool
Former Vice President Dick Cheney. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Former House Speakers John Boehner and Newt Gingrich. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
George W. Bush and wife Laura. REUTERS/John Angelillo/Pool
Senators Bernie Sanders and John McCain. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Senators Marco Rubio and Al Franken. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ted Cruz. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
U.S. Supreme Court Justices Anthony Kennedy, John Roberts and Clarence Thomas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Rep. Elijah Cummings. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Reince Priebus and his wife Sally. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Senator Tim Kaine. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise and House Minority Whip Rep. Steny Hoyer. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Former Senator from Mississippi Trent Lott and his wife Patricia. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Former Senator Bob Dole. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer takes a picture as he stands behind justices John Roberts, Anthony Kennedy and Clarence Thomas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Steven Mnuchin. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Former Vice President Dan Quayle and his wife Marilyn. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Senators including John McCain and Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer and Samuel Alito. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Dan Quayle speaks with John Boehner. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Steve Bannon. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
