Who's at the presidential debate?

Melania and Ivanka Trump sit next to Republican vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence ahead of the start. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Melania and Ivanka Trump sit next to Republican vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence ahead of the start. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Melania and Ivanka Trump sit next to Republican vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence ahead of the start. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
(L-R), Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile, businessman Vernon Jordan, Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton watch the debate. REUTERS/Pool

(L-R), Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile, businessman Vernon Jordan, Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton watch the debate. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
(L-R), Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile, businessman Vernon Jordan, Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton watch the debate. REUTERS/Pool
Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump sit together. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump sit together. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump sit together. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sits in the audeince near Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sits in the audeince near Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sits in the audeince near Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, now Executive Chairman of Alphabet, waits in the crowd for the start. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, now Executive Chairman of Alphabet, waits in the crowd for the start. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, now Executive Chairman of Alphabet, waits in the crowd for the start. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani take their seats. REUTERS

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani take their seats. REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani take their seats. REUTERS
Bill Clinton greets Melania Trump ahead of the start. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bill Clinton greets Melania Trump ahead of the start. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Bill Clinton greets Melania Trump ahead of the start. REUTERS/Mike Segar
John Podesta, chairman of the Clinton presidential campaign, stands next to Rev. Jesse Jackson. REUTERS/Mike Segar

John Podesta, chairman of the Clinton presidential campaign, stands next to Rev. Jesse Jackson. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
John Podesta, chairman of the Clinton presidential campaign, stands next to Rev. Jesse Jackson. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bill Clinton talks with his daughter Chelsea Clinton prior to the first presidential debate. At right is Marc Mezvinsky, the husband of Chelsea Clinton. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Bill Clinton talks with his daughter Chelsea Clinton prior to the first presidential debate. At right is Marc Mezvinsky, the husband of Chelsea Clinton. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Bill Clinton talks with his daughter Chelsea Clinton prior to the first presidential debate. At right is Marc Mezvinsky, the husband of Chelsea Clinton. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Boxing promoter Don King talks with fellow Donald Trump supporters casino owner Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Boxing promoter Don King talks with fellow Donald Trump supporters casino owner Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Boxing promoter Don King talks with fellow Donald Trump supporters casino owner Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
