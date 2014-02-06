Who's turning 30
Singer Katy Perry turns 30 on October 25th. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miami Heat's LeBron James turns 30 on December 30th. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Actress Scarlett Johansson turns 30 on November 22. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Britain's Prince Harry turns 30 on September 15th. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Khloe Kardashian turns 30 on June 27th. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Kelly Osbourne turns 30 on October 27th. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lindsey Vonn turns 30 on October 18th. REUTERS/Erich Spiess/OESV
Olivia Wilde turns 30 on March 10th. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Avril Lavigne turns 30 on September 27th. REUTERS/Jim Young
Singer Mandy Moore turns 30 on April 10th. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ashlee Simpson turns 30 on October 3rd. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actreess Jena Malone turns 30 on November 21st. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Kevin Zegers turns 30 on September 19th. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead turns 30 on November 28th. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Freida Pinto turns 30 on October 18th. REUTERS/Yves Herman
'Orange is the new Black' star Taylor Schilling turns 30 on July 27th. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
U.S. Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte turns 30 on August 3rd. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Actress and singer Katharine McPhee turns 30 on March 25th. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Boardwalk Empire star Paz de la Huerta turns 30 on September 3rd. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Dancer Cheryl Burke turns 30 on May 3rd. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
