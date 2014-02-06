Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 6, 2014 | 11:20am EST

Who's turning 30

<p>Singer Katy Perry turns 30 on October 25th. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Katy Perry turns 30 on October 25th. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Singer Katy Perry turns 30 on October 25th. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 20
<p>Miami Heat's LeBron James turns 30 on December 30th. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

Miami Heat's LeBron James turns 30 on December 30th. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Miami Heat's LeBron James turns 30 on December 30th. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Close
2 / 20
<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson turns 30 on November 22. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Scarlett Johansson turns 30 on November 22. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Actress Scarlett Johansson turns 30 on November 22. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 20
<p>Britain's Prince Harry turns 30 on September 15th. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Britain's Prince Harry turns 30 on September 15th. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Britain's Prince Harry turns 30 on September 15th. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
4 / 20
<p>Khloe Kardashian turns 30 on June 27th. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Khloe Kardashian turns 30 on June 27th. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Khloe Kardashian turns 30 on June 27th. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
5 / 20
<p>Kelly Osbourne turns 30 on October 27th. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Kelly Osbourne turns 30 on October 27th. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Kelly Osbourne turns 30 on October 27th. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
6 / 20
<p>Lindsey Vonn turns 30 on October 18th. REUTERS/Erich Spiess/OESV</p>

Lindsey Vonn turns 30 on October 18th. REUTERS/Erich Spiess/OESV

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Lindsey Vonn turns 30 on October 18th. REUTERS/Erich Spiess/OESV

Close
7 / 20
<p>Olivia Wilde turns 30 on March 10th. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Olivia Wilde turns 30 on March 10th. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Olivia Wilde turns 30 on March 10th. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 20
<p>Avril Lavigne turns 30 on September 27th. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Avril Lavigne turns 30 on September 27th. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Avril Lavigne turns 30 on September 27th. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
9 / 20
<p>Singer Mandy Moore turns 30 on April 10th. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Singer Mandy Moore turns 30 on April 10th. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Singer Mandy Moore turns 30 on April 10th. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
10 / 20
<p>Ashlee Simpson turns 30 on October 3rd. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Ashlee Simpson turns 30 on October 3rd. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Ashlee Simpson turns 30 on October 3rd. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
11 / 20
<p>Actreess Jena Malone turns 30 on November 21st. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actreess Jena Malone turns 30 on November 21st. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Actreess Jena Malone turns 30 on November 21st. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 20
<p>Actor Kevin Zegers turns 30 on September 19th. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Actor Kevin Zegers turns 30 on September 19th. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Actor Kevin Zegers turns 30 on September 19th. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
13 / 20
<p>Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead turns 30 on November 28th. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead turns 30 on November 28th. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead turns 30 on November 28th. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 20
<p>Actress Freida Pinto turns 30 on October 18th. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Actress Freida Pinto turns 30 on October 18th. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Actress Freida Pinto turns 30 on October 18th. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
15 / 20
<p>'Orange is the new Black' star Taylor Schilling turns 30 on July 27th. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

'Orange is the new Black' star Taylor Schilling turns 30 on July 27th. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, February 06, 2014

'Orange is the new Black' star Taylor Schilling turns 30 on July 27th. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
16 / 20
<p>U.S. Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte turns 30 on August 3rd. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

U.S. Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte turns 30 on August 3rd. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Thursday, February 06, 2014

U.S. Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte turns 30 on August 3rd. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
17 / 20
<p>Actress and singer Katharine McPhee turns 30 on March 25th. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Actress and singer Katharine McPhee turns 30 on March 25th. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Actress and singer Katharine McPhee turns 30 on March 25th. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
18 / 20
<p>Boardwalk Empire star Paz de la Huerta turns 30 on September 3rd. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

Boardwalk Empire star Paz de la Huerta turns 30 on September 3rd. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Boardwalk Empire star Paz de la Huerta turns 30 on September 3rd. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
19 / 20
<p>Dancer Cheryl Burke turns 30 on May 3rd. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Dancer Cheryl Burke turns 30 on May 3rd. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Thursday, February 06, 2014

Dancer Cheryl Burke turns 30 on May 3rd. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Pussy Riot in Brooklyn

Pussy Riot in Brooklyn

Next Slideshows

Pussy Riot in Brooklyn

Pussy Riot in Brooklyn

Members of Pussy Riot appeared at Amnesty International’s “Bringing Human Rights Home” concert.

Feb 06 2014
Celebrities turned politicians

Celebrities turned politicians

Entertainers who have found a second career in the world of politics.

Feb 05 2014
'Monuments Men' premiere

'Monuments Men' premiere

The cast of "The Monuments Men" celebrate at the film premiere in New York.

Feb 05 2014
Mourning Philip Seymour Hoffman

Mourning Philip Seymour Hoffman

The scene outside the late actor's New York apartment.

Feb 04 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast