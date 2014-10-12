Edition:
Wife Carrying Championships

Seth Swanberg carries Lisa Swanberg through the water pit while competing in the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 12, 2014
Eventual winners Jesse Wall carries Christina Arsenault over the first obstacle while competing in the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 12, 2014
Nathan Johnson carries Tia Johnson out of the water pit while competing in the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 12, 2014
Brian Chin carries Kerrie Keller while competing in the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 12, 2014
Jeff and Kelly Lyons clear the first obstacle while competing in the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 12, 2014
Christian Carlsson (44) carries Tuyet Nguyen ahead of Kevin Chamberlain (rear), carrying Chantal Colpitts, in the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 12, 2014
Contestants leave the starting line to compete in the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 12, 2014
Richard Cannon carries Annie Leslie through the water pit while competing in the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 12, 2014
Shane Arnold and Brandy Bates clear the second obstacle ahead of Ian and Susan Bell (L) while competing in the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 12, 2014
Ian Beall (L) carries Susan Beall over the second obstacle while competing in the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 12, 2014
Christina Arsenault and Jesse Wall (R) celebrate after winning the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 12, 2014
Competitiors run the down hill portion of the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 12, 2014
