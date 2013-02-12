Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 12, 2013 | 2:55pm EST

Wife. Mother. Rebel fighter.

<p>Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, wears her military outfit before heading to the frontline as her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, looks on at their home in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman</p>

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, wears her military outfit before heading to the frontline as her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, looks on at their home in Aleppo, February 12, 2013....more

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, wears her military outfit before heading to the frontline as her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, looks on at their home in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman

Close
1 / 9
<p>Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, prepare their weapons before heading to the frontline, in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. Um Jaafar was a women's hairdresser before the revolution and after being trained by her husband, she is now a member of a Sawt al-Haq battalion on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, prepare their weapons before heading to the frontline, in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. Um Jaafar was a women's...more

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, prepare their weapons before heading to the frontline, in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. Um Jaafar was a women's hairdresser before the revolution and after being trained by her husband, she is now a member of a Sawt al-Haq battalion on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
2 / 9
<p>Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, sits with her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, and her daughter Faten at their home in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, sits with her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, and her daughter Faten at their home in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, sits with her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, and her daughter Faten at their home in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
3 / 9
<p>Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, sits with her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, and her daughter Faten at their home in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, sits with her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, and her daughter Faten at their home in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, sits with her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, and her daughter Faten at their home in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
4 / 9
<p>Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, prepare their weapons before heading to the frontline, in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, prepare their weapons before heading to the frontline, in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, prepare their weapons before heading to the frontline, in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
5 / 9
<p>Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, stay near cover on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, stay near cover on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman more

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, stay near cover on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
6 / 9
<p>Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, stay near cover on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, stay near cover on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman more

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, stay near cover on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
7 / 9
<p>Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, take cover on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, take cover on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman more

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army and her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, take cover on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
8 / 9
<p>Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, wears her military outfit before heading to the frontline, in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman</p>

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, wears her military outfit before heading to the frontline, in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman

Tuesday, February 12, 2013

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, wears her military outfit before heading to the frontline, in Aleppo, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman

Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Living in a tomb

Living in a tomb

Next Slideshows

Living in a tomb

Living in a tomb

A day with a homeless Serbian man who lives in a cemetery.

Feb 12 2013
Brazil Carnival

Brazil Carnival

The costumes and floats at the annual street party.

Feb 12 2013
Manhunt in LA

Manhunt in LA

Fugitive and former cop Christopher Dorner is believed dead following a gunfight and a fire in a cabin he was thought to have been hiding in.

Feb 13 2013
Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

Across Asia and around the world, people prepare for the coming Lunar New Year, welcoming in the Year of the Snake.

Feb 11 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast