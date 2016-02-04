Edition:
Pictures | Thu Feb 4, 2016 | 10:20am EST

WikiLeaks' Assange 'unlawfully detained'

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during a news conference at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, Britain, in August 18, 2014. Assange's three-and-a-half-year stay in the Ecuadorian embassy in London amounts to 'unlawful detention', a United Nations panel examining his appeal will rule on Friday, the BBC reported. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A United Nations flag is seen at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, United States, September 25, 2013. Assange, a former computer hacker who has been holed up in the embassy since June 2012, told the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention that he was a political refugee whose rights had been infringed by being unable to take up asylum in Ecuador. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2013
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in London August 19, 2012. Britain said it had never arbitrarily detained Assange and that the Australian had voluntarily avoided arrest by jumping bail to flee to the embassy. It said Assange will be arrested if he leaves the embassy and then extradited to Sweden for questioning over allegations of rape in 2010. Assange denies the rape allegations. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2012
Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stand outside Ecuador's embassy in central London June 16, 2013. The Metropolitan Police said Assange will be arrested if he leaves the embassy and then extradited to Sweden for questioning over allegations of rape in 2010. Assange denies the rape allegations. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2013
Police reinforcements arrive before a speech by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuador's embassy, August 19, 2012. "Should the U.N. announce tomorrow that I have lost my case against the United Kingdom and Sweden, I shall exit the embassy at noon on Friday to accept arrest by British police as there is no meaningful prospect of further appeal," Assange said in a statement posted on the Wikileaks Twitter account. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2012
Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa (R) talks to Christine Assange (L), mother of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, during a meeting at Carondelet Palace in Quito August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Granja

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2012
A wanted page for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the Interpol Internet website taken December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Reuters / Tuesday, December 07, 2010
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speaks to the media outside Ellingham Hall, the home of his friend, journalist Vaughan Smith, in Norfolk, England December 17, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Friday, December 17, 2010
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask attends a demonstration against secret monitoring programmes PRISM, TEMPORA, INDECT and showing solidarity with whistleblowers Edward Snowden, Bradley Manning and others in Berlin July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2013
Former Swiss private banker Rudolf Elmer gestures during a Reuters interview in Zurich September 13, 2011. Elmer, who handed over data on hundreds of offshore bank account holders to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, was accused of breaching the bank secrecy of his former employer Swiss bank Julius Baer. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2011
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds up CD's containing data on offshore bank account holders, which he received from former Swiss private banker Rudolf Elmer at the Frontline club in London, January 17, 2011. .REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Monday, January 17, 2011
People hold signs calling for the release of imprisoned wikileaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning while marching in a gay pride parade in San Francisco, California June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
U.S. soldier Bradley Manning is escorted into court to receive his sentence at Fort Meade in Maryland August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2013
This image captured from a classified U.S. military video footage shows Iraqis being shot from an U.S. Apache helicopters that killed a dozen people in Baghdad, including two Reuters news staff on July 12, 2007, and released to Reuters on April 5, 2010 by WikiLeaks, a group that promotes leaking to fight government and corporate corruption. Reuters photographer Namir Noor-Eldeen, 22, and his assistant and driver Saeed Chmagh, 40, were killed in the incident. The helicopter initially opens fire on the small group. Minutes later a van comes by, and starts assisting the wounded, and the helicopter opens fire on the van. REUTERS/WikiLeaks/Handout

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2010
This image captured from a classified U.S. military video footage shows a wounded Iraqi person being loaded onto a van during a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters that killed a dozen people in Baghdad, including two Reuters news staff on July 12, 2007, and released to Reuters on April 5, 2010 by WikiLeaks, a group that promotes leaking to fight government and corporate corruption. Reuters photographer Namir Noor-Eldeen, 22, and his assistant and driver Saeed Chmagh, 40, were killed in the incident. The helicopter initially opens fire on the small group. Minutes later a van comes by, and starts assisting the wounded, and the helicopter opens fire on the van. REUTERS/WikiLeaks/Handout

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2010
This image captured from a classified U.S. military video footage shows a van being attacked by U.S. Apache helicopters that killed a dozen people in Baghdad, including two Reuters news staff on July 12, 2007 and released to Reuters on April 5, 2010 by WikiLeaks, a group that promotes leaking to fight government and corporate corruption. Reuters photographer Namir Noor-Eldeen, 22, and his assistant and driver Saeed Chmagh, 40, were killed in the incident. The helicopter initially opens fire on the small group. Minutes later a van comes by, and starts assisting the wounded, and the helicopter opens fire on the van. REUTERS/WikiLeaks/Handout

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2010
Reuters photographer Namir Noor-Eldeen smiles in Baghdad in this recent file photo. Noor-Eldeen and driver Saeed Chmagh were killed in eastern Baghdad on July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Courtesy of AP-Khalid Mohammed

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2007
A combination photo shows driver Saeed Chmagh (L) and photographer Namir Noor-Eldeen who worked for Reuters in Iraq. The Iraqi photographer and driver were killed in eastern Baghdad on July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2007
