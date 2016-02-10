Wild elephant on the loose
People watch from a shopping complex as a wild elephant moves through a street parked with motorbikes and bicycles after it was tranquilized in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. According to local media reports, the elephant went on rampage in...more
People watch from a rooftop as a wild elephant runs after it was tranquilized in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A forest official shoots a tranquilizer dart at a wild elephant in a street in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A wild elephant is loaded onto a truck after it was tranquilized in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A wild elephant is followed by a crowd in a village in Siligiri in India's eastern West Bengal state February 10, 2016, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters
A wild elephant chases after villagers as it goes on a rampage in a village in Siligiri in India's eastern West Bengal state February 10, 2016, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV
A wild elephant goes on a rampage in a village in Siligiri in India's eastern West Bengal state February 10, 2016, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV
A wild elephant damages a house as it goes on a rampage in a village in Siligiri in India's eastern West Bengal state February 10, 2016, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV
