Pictures | Wed Feb 10, 2016 | 11:20am EST

Wild elephant on the loose

People watch from a shopping complex as a wild elephant moves through a street parked with motorbikes and bicycles after it was tranquilized in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. According to local media reports, the elephant went on rampage in Siliguri after entering from a nearby Baikunthapur forest. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
People watch from a rooftop as a wild elephant runs after it was tranquilized in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A forest official shoots a tranquilizer dart at a wild elephant in a street in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A wild elephant is loaded onto a truck after it was tranquilized in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A wild elephant is followed by a crowd in a village in Siligiri in India's eastern West Bengal state February 10, 2016, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters

A wild elephant chases after villagers as it goes on a rampage in a village in Siligiri in India's eastern West Bengal state February 10, 2016, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV

A wild elephant goes on a rampage in a village in Siligiri in India's eastern West Bengal state February 10, 2016, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV

A wild elephant damages a house as it goes on a rampage in a village in Siligiri in India's eastern West Bengal state February 10, 2016, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV

