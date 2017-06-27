Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes

Przewalski's horses graze on a meadow at the acclimatisation enclosure in the village of Dolni Dobrejov near the city of Tabor, Czech Republic. The zoo completed its seventh transport last week, releasing four mares born in captivity in the Czech...more

Przewalski's horses graze on a meadow at the acclimatisation enclosure in the village of Dolni Dobrejov near the city of Tabor, Czech Republic. The zoo completed its seventh transport last week, releasing four mares born in captivity in the Czech Republic, Germany and Denmark in the Gobi desert. They will spend the next year in an enclosed area to acclimatise before being freed. REUTERS/David W Cerny

