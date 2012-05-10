Wild weather
Visitors take in the last of the day's light as seasonal fog engulfs Cape Town, South Africa as the city prepares for the start of the southern hemisphere winter, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Rescue team members from the Nepal army search for missing people at an area that used to be a small village, swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district, Nepal May 6, 2012....more
Children play in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama 160 km (100 miles) west of Manaus, Brazil May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
The carcass of a cow, which died due to the drought, is seen on the ground near Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A worker drives a snow-blower to remove snow at the Sankt Gotthard (Saint Gotthard) mountain pass (2091 metres/6860 feet altitude) in the Swiss Alps May 4, 2012. The Sankt Gotthard mountain pass road is expected to be re-opened for the public traffic...more
Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in Belgrade, Serbia May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A long exposure picture shows a seasonal fog illuminated by the lights of Cape Town harbor as the city prepares for the start of the southern hemisphere winter, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Residents ride a motorcycle over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Residents drive over the dried Rio de Contas river in Porto Alegre community in Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Two men look out over the San Francisco skyline from above Dolores Park, following a rain shower in San Francisco, California May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Cattle walk in the waters of an area flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, 160 km (100 miles) west of Manaus May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A Nepalese police officer carries drinking water at an area that used to be a small village, swiped away by a flash flood caused by an avalanche in the Annapurna mountain range on Saturday, in Kaski district May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar more
Residents play volleyball in a street flooded by the rising Rio Solimoes, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama 160 km (100 miles) west of Manaus May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Maria Rita, 43, carries collected water at the Kaeta settlement in Maracas in Bahia state, northeast Brazil May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
