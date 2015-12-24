Edition:
Wild winter weather

A worker pushes water off the surface of the skating rink in Bryant Park during unseasonably warm weather on Christmas Eve in Manhattan, New York, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The Washington Monument is seen beyond a heavy fog clinging to the Potomac River as a cyclist makes his way along a riverbank path in Washington December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A man skates in shorts and a T-shirt at the skating rink in Bryant Park during unseasonably warm weather on Christmas Eve in Manhattan, New York December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People sit to rest in Central Park during an unseasonably warm day in New York December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Joggers run in Central Park during an unseasonably warm day in New York December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Young boys play in a park during an unusually warm winter day in Brooklyn, New York December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man dressed as Santa Claus waves to the crowd as he water skis on the Potomac River in Alexandria, Virginia, on Christmas Eve December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A man in shorts and a Kobe Bryant jersey watches as people skate on the skating rink at Bryant Park during unseasonably warm weather on Christmas Eve in Manhattan, New York, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Patches of artificial snow made by a snow cannon lie on a ski piste during warm weather in Oberaudorf, Germany December 21, 2015. Weather experts expect sunny weather with temperatures close to 15 degrees Celsius (59 Fahrenheit) over Christmas. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A man exercises in a park during a bout of unseasonably warm weather in Manhattan, New York December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man dressed as Santa Claus takes part in the traditional Christmas bath during an unusually warm winter day in Nice, southeastern France, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Patches of artificial snow made by a snow cannon lie on a ski piste during warm weather in Oberaudorf, Germany December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Snow covers moss on a tree near Meeks Bay, California, December 4, 2015. An El Nino is forecasted for California, and regular precipitation has been welcomed after years of drought. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

A ski slope with artificial snow is seen in the Dolomite mountains in Val Gardena, northern Italy, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

People skate on The Rink at Bryant Park in Manhattan, New York December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Vacation homes are seen on Donner Lake after fresh snowfall near Truckee, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

A swimmer waves a French flag as he takes part in the traditional Christmas bath during an unusually warm winter day in Nice, southeastern France, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Men walk on Biarritz beach during an unusually warm winter day, southwestern France, December 18, 2015 as unseasonably warm temperatures reached 22 degrees Celsius (72 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau

An aerial view of ski slopes with artificial snow are pictured in the western Austrian village of Brixen im Thale, Austria, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Surfers leave the water after a surf session during an unusually warm winter day on Biarritz beach, southwestern France, December 18, 2015 as unseasonably warm temperatures reached 22 degrees Celsius (72 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

