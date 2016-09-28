Edition:
United States
Wed Sep 28, 2016

Wildfire burns in Santa Cruz mountains

A CalFire fire engine drives along Loma Prieta Avenue as embers fly in the air during the Loma Fire near Santa Cruz, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Smoke and flames are seen along Loma Prieta Avenue during the Loma Fire near Santa Cruz. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A CalFire firefighter sprays water on a ridge as he battles the Loma Fire near Santa Cruz. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A hand crew member with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation climbs a steep incline after setting a backfire along Summit Road during the Loma Fire near Santa Cruz. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A CalFire firefighter sprays water on a ridge as he battles the Loma Fire near Santa Cruz. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A charred road marker is seen along Loma Prieta Avenue during the Loma Fire near Santa Cruz. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Members of the CalFire Tehama-Glenn Unit monitors a backfire along Summit Road as they battle the Loma Fire near Santa Cruz. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Smoke from the Loma Fire is seen along State Route 17 in Los Gatos. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A CalFire firefighter sets a backfire along Summit Road as he battles the Loma Fire near Santa Cruz. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A hand crew with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation monitor the Loma Fire along Loma Prieta Avenue near Santa Cruz. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Charred vegetation is seen along Loma Prieta Avenue during the Loma Fire near Santa Cruz. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A hand crew member with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation sets a backfire with a driptorch along Summit Road during the Loma Fire near Santa Cruz. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A hand crew member with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation moves a branch along Loma Prieta Avenue during the Loma Fire near Santa Cruz. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A hand crew member with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation sets a backfire along Loma Prieta Avenue during the Loma Fire near Santa Cruz. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
