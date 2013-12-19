Wildfire in Big Sur
A dog riding in a car passes a fire burning near the access road to Pfeiffer Ridge in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Signs are posted at the entrance to the access road leading to Pfeiffer Ridge during a wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Firefighter Tyson Navarro (C) and his colleagues watch a burn out operation along Highway 1 in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A firefighter watches over a fire line in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A California Department of Forestry helicopter flies over a wildfire burning on Pfeiffer Ridge in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A wildfire burns down to Highway 1 in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Beach Boys band member Al Jardine attends a community meeting for updates on the area's wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A firefighter keeps watch over a burn out operation along Highway 1 in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A firefighter keeps watch over a burn out operation in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A deer stands on a smokey ridge in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A firefighter keeps watch over a burn out operation in Big Sur, Calif., December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Residents attend a community meeting for updates on the area's wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Firefighters stand at the entrance to the access road for Pfeiffer Ridge during a wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Inmates from the Gabilan Conservation Camp are deployed along Highway 1 to hold a fire line during a burn out operation in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Firefighter Brian Hughes fires a flare during a burn out operation in Big Sur, Calif., December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
California State Park employees use chainsaws to remove a smoldering tree that fell on Highway 1 during a wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A firefighter sets fire to bush along Highway 1 during a burn out operation in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A map of the Pfeiffer Fire is displayed at the Ranger Station in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A blaze flares up during a wild fire in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Residents attend a community meeting at the Ranger Station to listen to updates regarding a wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A wildfire burns next to Highway 1 in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A helicopter drops ocean water on a wildfire burning on Pfeiffer Ridge in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
State Park Ranger Phil Bergman stops traffic on Highway 1 after a tree fell on the road as a result of a wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A tree smoulders in an area that burned down to Highway 1 during a wild fire in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Big Sur Fire Brigade Chief Frank Pinney addresses residents during a community meeting at the Ranger Station in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A firefighting crew crosses Highway 1 while deploying to contain a wild fire in Big Sur, California December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A helicopter drops ocean water on a wildfire burning on Pfeiffer Ridge in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A firefighting crew walk after being deployed to contain a wild fire in Big Sur, California December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A firefighting crew walks past burning trees in Big Sur, California, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
