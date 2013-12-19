Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Dec 19, 2013 | 9:20am EST

Wildfire in Big Sur

<p>A dog riding in a car passes a fire burning near the access road to Pfeiffer Ridge in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A dog riding in a car passes a fire burning near the access road to Pfeiffer Ridge in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A dog riding in a car passes a fire burning near the access road to Pfeiffer Ridge in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
1 / 29
<p>Signs are posted at the entrance to the access road leading to Pfeiffer Ridge during a wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Signs are posted at the entrance to the access road leading to Pfeiffer Ridge during a wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Signs are posted at the entrance to the access road leading to Pfeiffer Ridge during a wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
2 / 29
<p>Firefighter Tyson Navarro (C) and his colleagues watch a burn out operation along Highway 1 in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Firefighter Tyson Navarro (C) and his colleagues watch a burn out operation along Highway 1 in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Firefighter Tyson Navarro (C) and his colleagues watch a burn out operation along Highway 1 in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
3 / 29
<p>A firefighter watches over a fire line in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A firefighter watches over a fire line in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A firefighter watches over a fire line in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
4 / 29
<p>A California Department of Forestry helicopter flies over a wildfire burning on Pfeiffer Ridge in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A California Department of Forestry helicopter flies over a wildfire burning on Pfeiffer Ridge in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A California Department of Forestry helicopter flies over a wildfire burning on Pfeiffer Ridge in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
5 / 29
<p>A wildfire burns down to Highway 1 in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A wildfire burns down to Highway 1 in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A wildfire burns down to Highway 1 in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
6 / 29
<p>Beach Boys band member Al Jardine attends a community meeting for updates on the area's wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Beach Boys band member Al Jardine attends a community meeting for updates on the area's wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Beach Boys band member Al Jardine attends a community meeting for updates on the area's wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
7 / 29
<p>A firefighter keeps watch over a burn out operation along Highway 1 in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A firefighter keeps watch over a burn out operation along Highway 1 in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A firefighter keeps watch over a burn out operation along Highway 1 in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
8 / 29
<p>A firefighter keeps watch over a burn out operation in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A firefighter keeps watch over a burn out operation in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A firefighter keeps watch over a burn out operation in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
9 / 29
<p>A deer stands on a smokey ridge in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A deer stands on a smokey ridge in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A deer stands on a smokey ridge in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
10 / 29
<p>A firefighter keeps watch over a burn out operation in Big Sur, Calif., December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A firefighter keeps watch over a burn out operation in Big Sur, Calif., December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A firefighter keeps watch over a burn out operation in Big Sur, Calif., December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
11 / 29
<p>Residents attend a community meeting for updates on the area's wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Residents attend a community meeting for updates on the area's wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Residents attend a community meeting for updates on the area's wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
12 / 29
<p>Firefighters stand at the entrance to the access road for Pfeiffer Ridge during a wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Firefighters stand at the entrance to the access road for Pfeiffer Ridge during a wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Firefighters stand at the entrance to the access road for Pfeiffer Ridge during a wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
13 / 29
<p>Inmates from the Gabilan Conservation Camp are deployed along Highway 1 to hold a fire line during a burn out operation in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Inmates from the Gabilan Conservation Camp are deployed along Highway 1 to hold a fire line during a burn out operation in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Inmates from the Gabilan Conservation Camp are deployed along Highway 1 to hold a fire line during a burn out operation in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
14 / 29
<p>Firefighter Brian Hughes fires a flare during a burn out operation in Big Sur, Calif., December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Firefighter Brian Hughes fires a flare during a burn out operation in Big Sur, Calif., December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Firefighter Brian Hughes fires a flare during a burn out operation in Big Sur, Calif., December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
15 / 29
<p>California State Park employees use chainsaws to remove a smoldering tree that fell on Highway 1 during a wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

California State Park employees use chainsaws to remove a smoldering tree that fell on Highway 1 during a wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

California State Park employees use chainsaws to remove a smoldering tree that fell on Highway 1 during a wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
16 / 29
<p>A firefighter sets fire to bush along Highway 1 during a burn out operation in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A firefighter sets fire to bush along Highway 1 during a burn out operation in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A firefighter sets fire to bush along Highway 1 during a burn out operation in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
17 / 29
<p>A map of the Pfeiffer Fire is displayed at the Ranger Station in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A map of the Pfeiffer Fire is displayed at the Ranger Station in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A map of the Pfeiffer Fire is displayed at the Ranger Station in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
18 / 29
<p>A blaze flares up during a wild fire in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A blaze flares up during a wild fire in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A blaze flares up during a wild fire in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
19 / 29
<p>Residents attend a community meeting at the Ranger Station to listen to updates regarding a wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Residents attend a community meeting at the Ranger Station to listen to updates regarding a wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Residents attend a community meeting at the Ranger Station to listen to updates regarding a wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
20 / 29
<p>A wildfire burns next to Highway 1 in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A wildfire burns next to Highway 1 in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A wildfire burns next to Highway 1 in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
21 / 29
<p>A helicopter drops ocean water on a wildfire burning on Pfeiffer Ridge in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A helicopter drops ocean water on a wildfire burning on Pfeiffer Ridge in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A helicopter drops ocean water on a wildfire burning on Pfeiffer Ridge in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
22 / 29
<p>State Park Ranger Phil Bergman stops traffic on Highway 1 after a tree fell on the road as a result of a wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

State Park Ranger Phil Bergman stops traffic on Highway 1 after a tree fell on the road as a result of a wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

State Park Ranger Phil Bergman stops traffic on Highway 1 after a tree fell on the road as a result of a wildfire in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
23 / 29
<p>A tree smoulders in an area that burned down to Highway 1 during a wild fire in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A tree smoulders in an area that burned down to Highway 1 during a wild fire in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A tree smoulders in an area that burned down to Highway 1 during a wild fire in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
24 / 29
<p>Big Sur Fire Brigade Chief Frank Pinney addresses residents during a community meeting at the Ranger Station in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

Big Sur Fire Brigade Chief Frank Pinney addresses residents during a community meeting at the Ranger Station in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

Big Sur Fire Brigade Chief Frank Pinney addresses residents during a community meeting at the Ranger Station in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
25 / 29
<p>A firefighting crew crosses Highway 1 while deploying to contain a wild fire in Big Sur, California December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A firefighting crew crosses Highway 1 while deploying to contain a wild fire in Big Sur, California December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A firefighting crew crosses Highway 1 while deploying to contain a wild fire in Big Sur, California December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
26 / 29
<p>A helicopter drops ocean water on a wildfire burning on Pfeiffer Ridge in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A helicopter drops ocean water on a wildfire burning on Pfeiffer Ridge in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A helicopter drops ocean water on a wildfire burning on Pfeiffer Ridge in Big Sur, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
27 / 29
<p>A firefighting crew walk after being deployed to contain a wild fire in Big Sur, California December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A firefighting crew walk after being deployed to contain a wild fire in Big Sur, California December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A firefighting crew walk after being deployed to contain a wild fire in Big Sur, California December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
28 / 29
<p>A firefighting crew walks past burning trees in Big Sur, California, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A firefighting crew walks past burning trees in Big Sur, California, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Thursday, December 19, 2013

A firefighting crew walks past burning trees in Big Sur, California, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
The Syrian front

The Syrian front

Next Slideshows

The Syrian front

The Syrian front

Recent images from the frontlines in Syria.

Dec 18 2013
Sochi's gay scene

Sochi's gay scene

During Soviet times, Sochi gained a reputation for tolerance but the city's once vibrant gay scene has been shrinking as Russia prepares to host the 2014...

Dec 17 2013
Flooding in Gaza

Flooding in Gaza

More than 5,000 people have been evacuated from flood-damaged homes in northern Gaza and at least one person killed in what the United Nations called "a...

Dec 16 2013
Fly fishing with veterans

Fly fishing with veterans

Project Healing Waters teaches U.S. veterans the art of fly fishing, and the serenity that accompanies this art.

Dec 16 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast