Thu Sep 18, 2014

Wildfire in California

A firefighter battling the King Fire sprays water on a backfire in Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter battling the King Fire sprays water on a backfire in Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014.

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A firefighter battling the King Fire sprays water on a backfire in Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters battle the King Fire in Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Firefighters battle the King Fire in Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014.

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Firefighters battle the King Fire in Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A helicopter draws water from a lake as smoke rises from the King Fire in Pollock Pines, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A helicopter draws water from a lake as smoke rises from the King Fire in Pollock Pines, California September 17, 2014.

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A helicopter draws water from a lake as smoke rises from the King Fire in Pollock Pines, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter walks through smoke while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter walks through smoke while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014.

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A firefighter walks through smoke while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters battle the King Fire in Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Firefighters battle the King Fire in Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014.

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Firefighters battle the King Fire in Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter battling the King Fire sprays water on a backfire in Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter battling the King Fire sprays water on a backfire in Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A firefighter battling the King Fire sprays water on a backfire in Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Smoke from the King Fire billows above Pollock Pines, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Smoke from the King Fire billows above Pollock Pines, California September 17, 2014.

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Smoke from the King Fire billows above Pollock Pines, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters check for hotspots while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Firefighters check for hotspots while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014.

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Firefighters check for hotspots while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter watches as the King Fire burns near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter watches as the King Fire burns near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014.

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A firefighter watches as the King Fire burns near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A DC-10 tanker drops fire retardant on the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A DC-10 tanker drops fire retardant on the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014.

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A DC-10 tanker drops fire retardant on the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighter Michael Klain watches as the King Fire burns near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Firefighter Michael Klain watches as the King Fire burns near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014.

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Firefighter Michael Klain watches as the King Fire burns near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A helicopter draws water from a lake while battling the King Fire in Pollock Pines, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A helicopter draws water from a lake while battling the King Fire in Pollock Pines, California September 17, 2014.

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A helicopter draws water from a lake while battling the King Fire in Pollock Pines, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Inmate firefighters return to their truck after battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Inmate firefighters return to their truck after battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014.

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Inmate firefighters return to their truck after battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Craig Cadwallader sprays water on a hotspot while battling the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Craig Cadwallader sprays water on a hotspot while battling the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014.

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Craig Cadwallader sprays water on a hotspot while battling the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter watches the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter watches the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014.

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A firefighter watches the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Brian Brennan of the Idaho City Hotshots watches the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Brian Brennan of the Idaho City Hotshots watches the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014.

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Brian Brennan of the Idaho City Hotshots watches the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, California September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches a backfire burn along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter battling the King Fire watches a backfire burn along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014.

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches a backfire burn along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters battling the King Fire watch as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Firefighters battling the King Fire watch as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014.

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Firefighters battling the King Fire watch as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014.

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Flames and smoke from the King Fire fill the sky above Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Flames and smoke from the King Fire fill the sky above Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014.

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Flames and smoke from the King Fire fill the sky above Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014.

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Inmate firefighters battling the King Fire watch for flying embers while a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Inmate firefighters battling the King Fire watch for flying embers while a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014.

Thursday, September 18, 2014
Inmate firefighters battling the King Fire watch for flying embers while a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014.

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A jet drops retardant on the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A jet drops retardant on the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014.

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A jet drops retardant on the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter carries a hose while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter carries a hose while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014.

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A firefighter carries a hose while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A helicopter drops water while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A helicopter drops water while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014.

Thursday, September 18, 2014
A helicopter drops water while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, California September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
