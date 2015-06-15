Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 15, 2015 | 10:40am EDT

Wildfire in California

A firefighter from the Plumas Hotshots passes a backfire while battling the Saddle Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. Sparked by lightning, the wildfire has scorched more than 1300 acres in drought-parched Northern California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Firefighters battle the Saddle Fire burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A firefighter from the Plumas Hotshots sets a backfire while battling the Saddle Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A backfire burns at the Saddle Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A plane drops retardant on the Saddle Fire burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A spotting plane flies over the Saddle Fire burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A dead tree frames flames at the Saddle Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A firefighter battles the Saddle Fire burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Firefighters battle the Saddle Fire burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A firefighter from the Plumas Hotshots sets a backfire while battling the Saddle Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Firefighters from the Plumas Hotshots watch for flying embers as a Saddle Fire backfire burns in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A Plumas Hotshots firefighter watches for flying embers as a Saddle Fire backfire burns in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Firefighters from the Alta Hotshots, based in Utah, battle the Saddle Fire burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A spotter surveys the Saddle Fire burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A helicopter drops water on the Saddle Fire burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Flames consume dry vegetation at the Saddle Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Firefighters walk past a car window splattered with fire retardant while battling the Saddle Fire burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
