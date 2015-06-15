Wildfire in California
A firefighter from the Plumas Hotshots passes a backfire while battling the Saddle Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. Sparked by lightning, the wildfire has scorched more than 1300 acres in...more
Firefighters battle the Saddle Fire burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter from the Plumas Hotshots sets a backfire while battling the Saddle Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A backfire burns at the Saddle Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A plane drops retardant on the Saddle Fire burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A spotting plane flies over the Saddle Fire burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A dead tree frames flames at the Saddle Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter battles the Saddle Fire burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters battle the Saddle Fire burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter from the Plumas Hotshots sets a backfire while battling the Saddle Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters from the Plumas Hotshots watch for flying embers as a Saddle Fire backfire burns in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A Plumas Hotshots firefighter watches for flying embers as a Saddle Fire backfire burns in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters from the Alta Hotshots, based in Utah, battle the Saddle Fire burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A spotter surveys the Saddle Fire burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A helicopter drops water on the Saddle Fire burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Flames consume dry vegetation at the Saddle Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters walk past a car window splattered with fire retardant while battling the Saddle Fire burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Hyampom, California June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Next Slideshows
The eruptions of Mount Sinabung
The Indonesian volcano was dormant for 400 years before erupting in 2010.
Zoo animals on the loose
Hippos, lions, bears, wolves and other animals escape from their cages following heavy rainfall in Georgia.
Best of NBA Finals
The Warriors vs. Cavaliers in NBA Finals action.
Hillary Clinton rallies
In the first major rally of her campaign for the November 2016 presidential election, Clinton touched on many of the issues that energize liberal Democrats.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.